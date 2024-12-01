We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV LED Full HD, 80cm/32", AI Smart TV ThinQ webOS 4.0 con Sonido virtual Surround 2.0, USB y HDMI, G
LG TV LED Full HD, 80cm/32", AI Smart TV ThinQ webOS 4.0 con Sonido virtual Surround 2.0, USB y HDMI, G
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
LED FHD
-
Pulgadas
32
-
Resolución
FHD
-
Resolución Píxeles
1920*1080
-
HZ
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
HZ PMI
1500
-
Panel
LED FHD
-
Bits
8 Bit
AI TV(INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Sí
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
SmartTV WebOS 4.0
-
Sistema de AI
Sistema de inteligencia Artificial ThinQ. Reconocimiento y Control Natural por Voz
-
Procesador
Procesador Quad Core de 10 Bit
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote OPCIONAL
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Web
-
WiFi
WiFi 802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth
IMAGEN
-
Formatos HDR
HDR 10, HLG
-
Color
Dynamic Color
-
Mapeado de color
Mapeado Color LUT 9x9x9
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido
-
Análisis por Objeto
Análisis por Fotograma
-
Escalador
Reescalador de Resolución
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
10W
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Sonido Especial
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
LG Sound Sync
LG Sound Sync
-
DTS Decoder
DTS Decoder
-
Bluetooth Playback&Control
Bluetooth Playback&Control
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDMI
3
-
USB
2
-
Salida Óptica
1
-
LAN
Entrada LAN
-
USB Grabador
USB Grabador
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
blanco perla
-
Color Trasera
Blanco
-
VESA
200x200
-
Peana
Central Crescent
-
Dimensiones sin peana
742x445x86,5mm 5.1Kg
-
Dimensiones con peana
742x472x180mm 5.15Kg
EAN
-
EAN
8806098186020
OTROS
-
Novedades
-
-
Categoría/precio
Media
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV HD
-
Tecnología
LED TV
EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA
-
Clase de eficiencia energética (A - G)
G
-
Rango de eficiencia energética (A - G)
A a G
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf