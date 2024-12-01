Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Soporte LG OLED Gallery

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte LG OLED Gallery

FS21GB

Soporte LG OLED Gallery

(0)
Tres Gallery Design TV con un soporte que funcionan como obras de arte en cualquier lugar
Soporte del Gallery

Diseñado para
destacar.

Las obras de arte pintorescas ya no son solo para las paredes. Con el soporte del Gallery tienes la libertad de colocar el TV al aire libre y convertir tu hogar en una galería de arte.

Descubre cómo el soporte Gallery añade elegancia a tu espacio.

Las imágenes están distribuidas por cada uno de los ángulos del soporte Gallery.

*El soporte Gallery debe adquirirse por separado.
**El soporte Gallery solo está disponible con el OLED G1(65",55"), OLED C1(65",55"), OLED B1(65",55"), OLED A1(65",55")

Esta es una imagen del soporte complementario y de la organización de los cables.

Fácil de montar,
Fácil de organizar.

Incluye un soporte complementario y accesorios que permiten que tu TV contenga otros dispositivos pequeños. El sistema de organización de los cables se ha diseñado específicamente para poder conservar el aspecto y sensación de estar en una galería de arte.
Fácil de montar,<br> Fácil de organizar. Mira el vídeo de la instalación.
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO