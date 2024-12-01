Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S70TY con con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.1 canales

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S70TY con con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.1 canales

S70TY.DESB

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S70TY con con Dolby Atmos, 400W y 3.1.1 canales

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Número de canales

    3.1.1

  • Potencia de Salida

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    3.1.1

  • Potencia de Salida

    400 W

  • Número de Altavoces

    7 EA

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Música

    Si

  • Cinema

    Si

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • Deportes

    Si

  • Game

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptica

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si

  • Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos

    Si

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Si

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Si

  • VRR / ALLM

    Si

  • 120Hz

    Si

  • HDR10

    Si

  • Dolby Vision

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • WOW Interface

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    3,0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13,3 kg

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    33 W

  • Consumo STB (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Subwoofer)

    33 W

ACCESORIOS

  • cable HDMI

    Si

  • Soporte de Pared

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806087977011

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
