LG 4K NanoCell, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador de Imagen 4k Quad Core [Clase de eficiencia energética F]
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
4K NanoCell, Local Dimming, SmartTV webOS 6.0, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
50
-
cm
126
-
Resolución
UHD 4K
-
Resolución Píxeles
3840*2160
-
Panel
4K NanoCell
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 6.0
-
Procesador
Procesador de Imagen 4k Quad Core
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Color
Mejora de Color Avanzado
-
Control de píxel
Local Dimming
-
Ultraluminancia
Ultra Luminance
-
Formatos HDR
HDR10, HDR HLG
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color: 17x17x17
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 2X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
-
Escalador
4K Upscaling
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
20W(10W por Canal)
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Sonido IA
Procesador de Sonido AI Sound
GAMING
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
Sint. Terrestre DVB-T2/T
-
USB
2XUSB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
-
USB Grabador
Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
Titán Oscuro
-
Color Trasera
Negro Claro
-
Peana
2 patas
DIMENSIONES
-
Dimensiones Sin Peana / VESA
1120x635x49.2mm. Peso: 14Kg. VESA: 200x200
-
Dimensiones con Peana
1120x718x257mm. Peso: 14.4Kg
EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA
-
Consumo SDR W
63
-
Eficiencia SDR LETRA
F
-
Consumo HDR W
104
-
Eficiencia HDR
G
OTROS
-
Tecnología
Nanocell
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 4K
-
Categoría/precio
Media
-
Novedades
2021
-
EAN code
8806091151414
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf