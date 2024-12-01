We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV LG OLED evo 4K de 65'' G3, Procesador Máxima Potencia, Dolby Vision / Dolby ATMOS, Smart TV webOS23, el mejor TV para Gaming. Perfecta Integración en Pared.
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Tipo de Pantalla
4K OLED
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tasa de Refresco
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen6
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
Escalado por IA
Super Escalado 4K por IA
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Si (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
Selección de Género IA
Si (SDR/HDR)
Control de Brillo IA
Si
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE™
Si
Tecnología de Atenuación
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
Modos de Imagen
10 modos (Asistende de Imagen Personalizado, Vívido, Estandard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF) Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF) Expert (Sala Oscura)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Si
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Si
HGIG Mode
Si
Game Optimizer
Si (Game Dashboard)
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
Si
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
Alto Contraste
Si
Escala de Grises
Si
Invertir colores
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1 441x826x24,3
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1 441x878x245
Medidas Embalaje
1 600x970x172
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
432x245
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
23,9
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
28,1
Peso Embalaje (kg)
32,3
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
300x300
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
CÓDIGO DE BARRAS
8806091985491
AUDIO
Dolby Atmos
Si
Sonido IA
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Diálogos Claros
Si
WiSA Ready
Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Si
Sound Mode Share
Si
Salida Simultánea de Audio
Si
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)
Salida de Audio
60W
Calibración Acústica IA
Si
Codecs de Audio
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Dirección de Altavoces
Salida hacia Abajo
Sistema de Altavoces
4.2 Canales
CONECTIVIDAD
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Si (v 5.0)
Entrada Ethernet
1ud
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Si
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
1ud
Ranura CI
1ud
Salida HDMI
4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS como especifica el HDMI 2.1 (Puerto 4))
Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)
2ud
Entrada USB
3ud (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Si (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
Si
Art Gallery
Si
Sistema Operativo (OS)
webOS 23
Alertas Deportivas
Si
Ajustes de Familia
Si
ThinQ
Si
Compatible con Cámara USB
Si
Siempre Lista
Si
Navegador web Libre
Si
Control por Voz sin Mando
Si
Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz
Si
LG Channels
Si
Magic Remote Control
Incluido
MultiPantalla
Si
Smartphone Remote App
Si (LG ThinQ)
ALIMENTACION
Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Consumo en Stanby
Under 0.5W
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
Mando a a Distancia
Mando Magic Remote
Cable Sonda IR
Si
Cable de Ailimentación
Si (adjunto)
Pilas del Mando a Distancia
Si (AA x 2ud)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
