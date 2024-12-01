Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Televisor LG 8K QNED Mini LED, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22
75QNED966QA EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Televisor LG 8K QNED Mini LED, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22

75QNED966QA EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
75QNED966QA

75QNED966QA

Televisor LG 8K QNED Mini LED, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22

(2)

(2)
LG 75QNED966QA
Logo del premio a la innovación CES.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

TVs LG QNED99 86,75,65"

Procesador de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 con IA*

Logo del premio a la innovación CES.

CES 2022 Innovation Awards

TV LG QNED MiniLED

Accesibilidad

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad

La suma de las mejores tecnologías LED para superar la perfección

Experimenta el 100% de volumen de color en la tecnología LED gracias a la combinación de Quantum Dot y Nanocell.

Mini LEDs

El poder de los MiniLEDS

Gracias a los MiniLED, estos TVs ofrecen imágenes más brillantes y nítidas. El resultado es un mayor nivel de detalle y una reproducción del color más precisa que en los TVs LCD convencionales.

*Los modelos QNED99/96/91/86/87 cuentan con MiniLED
*El número de MiniLED ha sido calculado tomando como referencia el modelo QNED99 de 86"
*El tamaño de los MiniLED se ha calculado utilizando unidades de medición internas de LG

Precisión Dimming y Ultra contrast

Gracias a la Inteligencia Artificial* del procesador estos TVs son capaces de ofrecer una gran precisión de tonos y colores, actuando sobre más de 5.000 áreas independientes de cada fotograma.

Imagen de dos TVs. En los dos TVs está la misma imagen de un ramo de flores. La imagen de la izquierda es menos colorida que la de la derecha, pues el TV de la derecha tiene MiniLED

100% volumen de color

Estos TVs QNED MiniLED ofrecen 100% volumen de color, lo que se traduce en imágenes con colores más vivos y más brillantes.

Imagen dividida en dos. La parte izquierda tiene colores menos brillantes (70% volumen de color) y la parte derecha tiene colores más brillantes (100% volumen de color)

Hay dos gráficos de distribución de color RGB en forma de triángulo. El de la izquierda es 70% de volumen de color y el de la derecha es 100% de volumen de color que está completamente distribuido. El texto entre los dos gráficos dice Brillante y Oscuro. Hay un logotipo certificado Intertek justo debajo

100% consistencia de color

Estos TVs son capaces de emitir un rango de colores muy amplio, lo que te permite disfrutar de colores más vivos y fieles a la realidad

*El número de bloques está calculado tomando como referencia el modelo QNED99 de 86"
*Los modelos QNED99/96/91 (86") cuentan con Precision Dimming pro+
*Los modelos QNED99/95/91/86/87 cuentan con Ultra Contrast
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del TV
*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad

*Los modelos QNED99/96/9/86/87 ofrecen 100% volumen de color
*El volumen de gama de color de visualización (CGV) es equivalente o superior al CGV del DCI-El espacio de color P3 verificado independientemente por Intertek
*70% de volumen de color se refiere a televisores UHD LG sin tecnología NanoCell
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del TV

*QNED 99/96/91 cuentan con 100% consistencia de color
*Certificado por Intertek 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 tomando 18 patrones con ángulo de visión 30 grados
*Todos los modelos que tienen 100% consistencia de color, están certificados por Intertek
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del TV

Pantalla de Gran Pulgada

Disfruta del contenido a lo grande

Lleva tu experiencia audiovisual a otro nivel gracias a los TVs LG QNED MiniLED, que te ofrecen 100% de volumen de color en impresionantes pantallas 8K. Además, son compatibles con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG y sonido Dolby Digital.

Procesador de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 con IA*

Mejoramos cada día tu experiencia audiovisual.

Gracias a la Inteligencia Artificial, este procesador es capaz de reconocer distintos tipos de contenido, rostros y textos del primer plano y del fondo con el modo Autogénero. Asimismo, es capaz de conseguir un control preciso del color y del brillo e identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 7.1.2 canales.
*Los modelos QNED99/96 cuentan con el procesador 8K α9 Gen5
*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos

AI Picture Pro

¿Imágenes fieles a la realidad?
El Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 es capaz de escalar contenido a 8K y mejorar los tonos, el contraste, la resolución y la expresión del color para ofrecer imágenes increíblemente realistas

Hay un primer plano de la cara de una mujer, tanto a la izquierda como a la derecha. La imagen de la izquierda es mucho más oscura y con colores menos vivos y brillantes que los de la imagen de la derecha

AI Sound Pro

El Procesador es capaz de identificar voces, efectos y frecuencias para, posteriormente, optimizar el sonido y crear un ambiente más envolvente.

La pantalla de un TV QNED MiniLED de LG muestra la imagen de una atracción de feria con colores muy vivos, y hay , tanto a la izquierda como a la derecha, imágenes que representan una onda sonora

AI 8K Upscaling

El procesador es capaz de escalar contenido a 8K y mejorar los tonos, el contraste, la resolución y la expresión del color para ofrecer imágenes increíblemente realistas

*AI Picture Pro no funcionará en ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en los servicios OTT
*Los modelos QNED MiniLED99/96 tienen función AI 8K Upscaling
*Los modelos QNED MiniLED90/86/87/81/82 tienen función AI 4K Upscaling

*Los modelos QNED MiniLED99/96 cuentan con el procesador inteligente α9 Gen5 y virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix
*Los modelos QNED MiniLED90/85/82/81 cuentan con el procesador inteligente α7 Gen5 y virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix

*La calidad de imagen del contenidovariará en función de la resolución de la fuente.
*Solo aparece en modelos de 8K (QNED99/95). *Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del televisor

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
La Inteligencia Artificial del Procesador de Máxima Potencia 8K a9 Gen 5 es capaz de ofrecer la máxima precisión de tonos y colores, ya que actúa sobre más de 5.000 bloques de cada fotograma. De esta forma, obtiene un control preciso del color y del brillo pixel a pixel.

Imagen de una cueva con un lago azul. La imagen superio se ve mejor gracias al procesador

*Sólo los modelos QNED99/96 tienen Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
*Solo los modelos QNED90/86/87/81/82 tienen Dynamic Tone Mapping
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entener mejor las prestaciones del televisor

Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ) & webOS

Un TV para que disfrutes de tu hogar

Los TVs QNED MiniLED de LG cuentan con WebOS22, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas. Además, podrás controlar todos tus dispositivos inteligentes y tu televisor LG QNED MiniLED sin necesidad de mando.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país
*Se requieren una sucripción aparte para los servicios OTT

Vincula tus dispositivos con tu TV QNED MiniLED

La compatibilidad de los TVs QNED MiniLED de LG con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit*, entre otros, hace que controlar el TV y los dispositivos conectados a éste sea fácil y rápido.

Imágen en la que aparecen los logos de Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay y Apple HomeKit

Alertas deportivas

Recibe notificaciones deportivas antes, durante y después de los partidos. No te perderás ningún partido o contenido deportivo ya que recibirás las alertas aunque se esté reproduciendo otro contenido.

Imagen de una interfaz gráfica de Sports Alert que muestra los logos de dos equipos deportivos (Jungle King y Dragon) , y dos botones a la derecha que dicen "Watch" y "No Alert". El lema dice "Esta es la puntuación actual´

Mi perfil

Con el perfil personalizable de LG, disfruta sólo de los contenidos que tú quieras. Aprovecha las recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas, y accede rápidamente a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas

*Apple Home Kit, Google y Alexa son servicios independientes de LG

*El asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países/regiones.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de comandos de voz puede variar según los productos y países.
*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
*El soporte para AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
* Los modelos QNED MiniLED99/95/90 cuenta con control de voz con manos libres.

*Los deportes y partidos a reproducir en el TV pueden variar según el país
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país

*El contenido personlizado se mostrará dependiendo de la región y la conectividad de red
*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles

Siempre conectado

Disfruta de tu TV QNED MiniLED incluso con la pantalla apagada. Puede mostrar fotografías y resolver las preguntas que se le hagan sin necesidad de tener la pantalla encendida.

Imagen de un TV QNED MiniLED con el pronóstico del tiempo

*Sólo los modelos QNED99/95/90 cuenta con esta función

Auténtica experiencia cinematográfica

Disfruta como si estuvieses en una sala de cine

Los TVs QNED MiniLED de LG son compatibles con los formatos HDR Dolby Vision, HDR 10 pro, HDR HLG, HDR HGiG. Además, cuenta con el Modo Filmmaker para que puedas disfrutar de las películas con la misma precisión como el propio director pretendía.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

Disfruta de la mejor calidad de imagen con Dolby Vision y del mejor sonido envolvente con Dolby Atmos. Además, la tecnología HDR10 Pro, propia de LG, ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla e intensifica el contenido HDR normal para revelar más detalles y claridad en cada imagen.

Modo Filmmaker

Disfruta de la película tal y como el director pretendía con el modo Filmmaker. Este modo conserva los colores, la configuración y la velocidad de los fotogramas en su estado original, para ofrecer la visión e intención fiel del propio director.

Un director de cine está editando algo en la pantalla de un TV. La pantalla del TV muestra una grúa torre en un cielo púrpura. El logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode se coloca en la esquina inferior derecha

*Los modelos QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con Dolby Vision IQ y con Dolby Atmos
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del TV
*Tradicional hace referencia a los modelos LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell

*La compatibilidad de este modo puede variar según el país.

Una imagen de un robot con luces rojas. Parpadea lentamente

Perfecto para Gaming

Experiencia Gaming mejorada

En los TVs LG QNED MiniLED la latencia es inferior a 19ms. Además, cuentan con un menú exclusivo gaming para que tengas todos los ajustes al alcance de tu mano.

Optimizador y panel de juego

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

Una imagen de un panel de juego - aparecen los iconos del estado del juego, del modo oscuro, de App on App, del Optimizador de juego, todos los ajustes y guía del usuario

HGiG

La unión de LG con algunos de los mejores desarrolladores garantiza la mejor experiencia de juego HDR en tu televisor QNED MiniLED de LG. HGiG ofrece los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento de tu TV.

Una imagen muestra a una mujer sosteniendo un arma y con la cara tapada. La mitad izquierda de la imagen tiene menos brillo y colores más apagados, y la mitad derecha de la imagen tiene colores más vivos.

ALLM & eARC

LG QNED MiniLED es el sueño de cualquier jugador gracias al sistema Dolby Vision HDR con resolución 4K. Además cuenta con HDMI 2.1 , que reduce el desenfoque del movimiento y el efecto fantasma hasta unos niveles casi invisibles, con transiciones de movimiento rápidas.

*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las imágenes se han simulado para comprender mejor la función

*Tradicional hace referencia a los modelos LG UHD sin tecnología NanoCell
*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas para entender mejor las prestaciones del TV

Imagen de las principales Servicios de OTT en un TV con la imagen de un contenido característico de cada una de ellas

Servicios de OTT

Tus contenidos favoritos al alcance de tu mano

Encuentra tus contenidos en favoritos con las aplicaciones disponibles en nuestros televisores.
Netflix, Disney+, Amazon prime, Apple TV, HBO Max*, además de los canales de LG

*La suscripción a Netflix no está incluida.
*Se necesita estar dado de alta en Apple TV+. Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países.
*La suscripción a HBO Max no está incluida
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales. Se aplican cuotas de suscripción para Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulta primevideo.com/terms para más información.
*La disponibilidad de contenidos y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región
*Se requiere una suscripción independiente para los servicios OTT

Imagen de las principales Servicios de OTT en un TV con la imagen de un contenido característico de cada una de ellas

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    50Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α9 8K Gen5

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1665 x 958 x 29,5

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    37,9

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    8K QNED MiniLED

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    8K (7,680 x 4,320)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Mini LED

  • Tasa de Refresco

    50Hz Nativo

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α9 8K Gen5

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro 8K

  • Escalado por IA

    Escalado a 8K por IA

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selección de Género IA

    Si (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Control de Brillo IA

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de Atenuación

    Precision Dimming Pro+

  • Modos de Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1665 x 958 x 29,5

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1665 x 1032 x 405

  • Medidas Embalaje

    1820 x 1115 x 253

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    895 x 405

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    37,9

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    41,3

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    52,2

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    400 x 400

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Homekit

    Si

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Art Gallery

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Alertas Deportivas

    Si

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Panel de Casa

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

