TV LG 8K QNED Mini LED, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador Inteligente 8K α9 Gen4 con AI, Gaming Pro TV, Compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, DOLBY ATMOS, Eficiencia energética G
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
8K QNED Mini LED, MiniZone Dimming, SmartTV webOS 6.0, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
86
-
cm
217
-
Resolución
UHD 8K
-
Resolución Píxeles
7680*4320
-
Panel
8K QNED Mini LED
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 6.0
-
Procesador
Procesador Inteligente 8K α9 Gen4 con AI
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Color
Mejora de Color y Contraste Avanzado
-
Control de píxel
MiniZone Dimming
-
Ultraluminancia
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Formatos HDR
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color: 33x33x33
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 4X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
-
Modo Autogénero
Modo Imagen Autogénero
-
Modo HFR
4K/2K HFR 100fps (HDMI/RF/USB)
-
Escalador
AI 8K Upscaling
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
60W
(WF:20W, 10W por Canal)
-
Canales
4.2 ch
-
Sonido Especial
DOLBY ATMOS
-
Sonido IA
Procesador de Sonido AI Sound Pro
-
Altavoces WiSA
Compatible: WiSA 5.1ch / WiSA 2.1ch
GAMING
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
Sint. Terrestre DVB-T2/T
-
version HDMI
4 x HDMI (compatible con 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)
-
USB
3xUSB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
-
USB Grabador
Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
TBD
-
Color Trasera
TBD
-
Peana
peana central
DIMENSIONES
-
Dimensiones Sin Peana / VESA
1917x1098x29.1mm. Peso: TBDKg. VESA: 600x400
-
Dimensiones con Peana
1917xTBDx452mm. Peso: TBDKg
EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA
-
Consumo SDR W
TBD
-
Eficiencia SDR LETRA
G
-
Consumo HDR W
TBD
-
Eficiencia HDR
G
OTROS
-
Tecnología
QNED miniLED
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 8K
-
Categoría/precio
Premium
-
Novedades
2021
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
-
-
-
