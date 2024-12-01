We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Televisor LG 4K UHD, Procesador de Gran Potencia 4K a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG y HGiG, Smart TV webOS22.
Especificaciones técnicas estrella
-
Tipo de Pantalla
4K UHD
-
Tasa de Refresco
50Hz Nativo
-
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen5
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1454 x 838 x 57,7
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
21,5
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
4K UHD
-
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tipo de Retroiluminación
Directa
-
Tasa de Refresco
50Hz Nativo
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen5
-
AI Picture
AI Picture
-
Escalado por IA
Escalado a 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Si
-
Control de Brillo IA
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Si
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Si
-
Game Optimizer
Si (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
Si
-
Escala de Grises
Si
-
Invertir colores
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1454 x 838 x 57,7
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1454 x 906 x 269
-
Medidas Embalaje
1600 x 970 x 172
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
1201 x 269
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
21,5
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
21,8
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
27,8
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
Si
-
LG Sound Sync
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Si
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Si (v 5.0)
-
Entrada Ethernet
1ud
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Si
-
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
1ud
SMART TV
-
Funciona con Apple Homekit
Si
-
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
webOS 22
-
Alertas Deportivas
Si
-
ThinQ
Si
-
Panel de Casa
Si
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
