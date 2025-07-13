Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
True Wireless TVs

 

Say Goodbye to Clutter and Hello to the World's First True Wireless TV

 

True Wireless TVs

 

 

Say goodbye to cable clutter and hello to seamless design with LG’s True Wireless TV. Thanks to LG’s exclusive technology, this advanced setup wirelessly transmits 4K visually lossless picture from the Zero Connect Box—delivering the same exceptional viewing experience as a wired connection, with no visual degradation.

 

Gamers will appreciate the ultra-responsive experience, as LG’s wireless OLED models are certified for both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC, ensuring low-latency, stutter-free gameplay. Unlike competitor wireless solutions, which lack FreeSync certification, LG’s approach delivers a superior wireless performance that sets a new benchmark in the industry.

 

Running on the intuitive webOS platform, this LG OLED TV offers effortless access to your favourite streaming apps, personalised content, and smart features—all in stunning 4K clarity.

 

The sleek, minimalist design blends beautifully into any space, while the Zero Connect Box can be discreetly positioned away from the screen—enhancing your décor without interruption.

 

Discover the elegance, innovation, and freedom of LG’s True Wireless TV. Shop the collection today.

