Life's Good with solutions made for your world

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Solutions made for your world
LG Electronics is a Smart Life Solution Company.
We work closely with our partners to deliver Life’s Good to more people, everywhere.
From the air we breathe at home to air in our commercial facilities.
From mobility experiences to viewing experiences.
And the components that make it all possible.
Our business solutions are designed for both our partners and end users,
thoughtfully crafted and seamlessly integrated through AI and digital innovation.
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With 70 years of expertise in making life better,
LG creates value for our partners and a positive impact on our planet.
Our differentiated business solutions are creating real change.
That’s what makes LG’s solutions different.
Deep insight, trusted expertise, and advanced technology.
Integrated solutions that grow your business.
The difference is, you and your customers experience the true value of Life’s Good
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75,000+
Employees Worldwide
146+
Global Operations Network
$67B
Annual Revenue
70+ Years
Years of Innovation
3,000+
Global Researchers
Top 1%
S&P Global CSA Ranking
Sustainability
Creating real change for our partners, on our planet
We are dedicated to creating end-to-end solutions that elevate quality of life for all. By creating healthier spaces for people while being gentler on the planet, our differentiated business solutions are creating real change.
Decarbonized Operations
- Energy efficiency & carbon reduction
- Scope 1–3 emissions management
- Renewable energy expansion
- High-efficiency eco technologies
Supply Chain
- ESG-based supply chain management
- ISO-aligned quality & safety
- Supplier code & audit programs
- Stable global production network
Rating of A
MSCI ESG Rating
Evaluates ESG risk exposure and management.
Platinum
EcoVadis ESG Rating
Assesses environmental, social, and ethical performance.
Score of A-
CDP Climate Score
Measures climate transparency and performance.
Rating of A
MSCI ESG Rating
Evaluates ESG risk exposure and management.
Awards
Recognition and trust as a leading global brand
Our long-standing expertise is grounded in customer insight. It's earned us recognition and trust as a leading global brand. We've built it on global trust, earned through our innovative technology.
Certification/Awards
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Certification/Awards
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Certification/Awards
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Certification/Awards
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Industry
Our Industry Solutions
Differentiated solutions delivering real change
Built on specialist expertise and continuous innovation, we act as your proactive partner. We deliver seamlessly connected solutions that are good for the planet, ultimately driving measurable customer impact.
AI Data Center Cooling System Optimization
Fully Automated Factory for Secondary Battery in the U.S.
IoT-enhanced Equipment Monitoring for Semiconductors in Vietnam
Differentiated solutions delivering real change
Built on specialist expertise and continuous innovation, we act as your proactive partner. We deliver seamlessly connected solutions that are good for the planet, ultimately driving measurable customer impact.
AI Data Center Cooling System Optimization
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Fully Automated Factory for Secondary Battery in the U.S.
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Differentiated solutions delivering real change
AI Data Center Cooling System Optimization
Fully Automated Factory for Secondary Battery in the U.S.
IoT-enhanced Equipment Monitoring for Semiconductors in Vietnam
Korea's First Home Appliance Lighthouse Factory
Sustainable Operations with 30% Energy Efficiency Gain
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Frequently Asked Questions
Learn more about LG Business solutions, capabilities, and industries we support.
What does LG Business Solutions provide?
LG provides a complete B2B portfolio encompassing hardware, software, and services. We offer everything from commercial displays, HVAC systems, and medical monitors to EV chargers and CLOi robots, all seamlessly managed through our unified software platform, LG Business Cloud.
How does LG deliver integrated business solutions?
We provide customized, end-to-end solutions tailored to specific business environments. From initial consulting and space design to hardware installation and system operation, LG takes full responsibility to deliver a seamless "turn-key" experience.
How does LG integrate hardware and software solutions?
LG’s hardware is powered by our proprietary webOS and directly linked to the "LG Business Cloud." This allows users to remotely monitor device status, update content, and control power across thousands of screens globally from a single web dashboard.
What makes LG a trusted global partner?
LG’s credibility is backed by decades of manufacturing excellence and a global support network, including Business Innovation Centers (BICs) worldwide. Our B2B strategy focuses on long-term stability and mutual growth, ensuring reliable support for large-scale global projects.
What industries does LG Business support?
LG Business Solutions provides specialized technology for 10 core industries: Retail, Hotel, Hospital & Healthcare, Residential, Corporate & Office, Transportation, Education, Public Facility, Government Department, and Factory. For each of these sectors, we deliver the exact tools needed to solve real-world challenges—such as 'Pro:Centric' smart TV systems for hotels, diagnostic monitors for hospitals, transparent displays for retail, and AI-guided robots for factories.