97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

LG SIGNATURE 

LG SIGNATURE OLED M 

97 Inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 4K Smart TV 2024 with Wireless Video & Audio Transfer

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M4 97 inch

Honoree

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

Feel the freedom of 4K wireless video & audio transfer

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Explore new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. Experience the freedom of 4K wireless video and audio transfer creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 shows purple and mint abstract artwork on screen, then the TV moves back and rotates to a 45-degree angle, revealing a Zero Connect Box in front of the TV on a stand in a dark space. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.

***97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out more

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless

Four images are shown. The first shows a Zero Connect Box is placed in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 showing a dancer in a theatre on the screen and the words "Zero Connect" top left. The second shows a car racing game is shown on both the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 hung on the wall and a laptop in a living room, with a Zero Connect Box to the side and the words "Hassle Free" top left. The third shows a Zero Connect Box with multiple devices underneath highlighted in a darkened image of a living room and the words "Clutter Free" top left. The fourth shows LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 within an angled perspective on a stand in a living area and the words "Location Free" top left.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 from a high angle in a dark space illuminated by a spotlight, with multiple consoles and devices connected to it by wires that look messy before fading away. Zero Connect Box fades in with neatly organised devices and consoles behind it, a red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV as the perspective swings down to show a full view of the TV.

Zero Connect

For innovation that frees you

Three images show a Zero Connect Box. The first shows a cable being plugged into the Zero Connect Box. The second shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a small table with devices underneath. The third shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a large table with devices and consoles underneath.

The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a living room wall and a games console and laptop connected by messy wires across the room. The console and laptop fade out, then fade in neatly organised with a Zero Connect Box on a table. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

Hassle Free

Forget the hassle of reaching round the TV. Zero Connect Box comes with multiple console ports and connects wirelessly to devices for cable-free convenience.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a wall showing a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track, and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. The devices fade and the shot zooms out to reveal a bright, modern living room and a Zero Connect Box on a table with devices neatly organised underneath. The image darkens briefly and highlights the Zero Connect Box and devices. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

Clutter Free

Enjoy a tidy space with just one power cable to your TV, for seamless viewing with fewer distractions.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a wall and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. A white graphic line passes across the image, the devices fade and a Zero Conenct Box appears on a small table. The image briefly darkens and only the TV and Zero Connect Box are highlighted. Everything fades, then the TV and Zero Connect Box reappear highlighted in different locations, this time the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand. The image brightens again. The image darkens one more time and when it brightens, the TV is mounted on a different wall.

Location Free

Adjust the placement of your LG SIGNATURE OLED M TV and fix your space how you like it, with the Zero Connect Box.

*Screen images simulated.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*****Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.

******97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.

Elegant partnerships showcase LG innovation

Beyond Limits, LG SIGNATURE OLED M at Range Rover House

Witness the union of innovation and luxury that pushes boundaries beyond limits, as LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and Range Rover Sport SV meet at the prestigious Range Rover House.

Exclusive collaboration with Monocle

In a trusted alliance with Monocle, LG presents a stunning brand book that showcases living beyond with forward-thinking design. Working closely together, LG and Monocle combine the cutting-edge LG SIGNATURE design with the craftsmanship of the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, creating the greatest synergy in innovation and luxury.

Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly

Ultimate Gaming

Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus

Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. NVIDIA G-SYNC logo and FreeSync Premium logo in the top right corner.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay on the left. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game on the right.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" on the left. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails on the right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

See authentic movie scenes,
not messy wires

Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. Dolby Vision logo FILMMAKER MODE™ logo

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

LG's alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

A gallery features 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of a dancer on a dark stage is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Night

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of a dancer on a dark stage is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Day

AI Brightness Control

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 shows musicians on screen as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A woman singing with a microphone in her hand and orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Brightness Booster Max

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

A whale jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words "up to 150% brighter" appear above the whale and becomes brighter.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

4 layers of a TV within a side of view: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

The words "PERFECT BLACK" appear in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Infinite Contrast

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Screen Images simulated.

**‘Others’ refer to it as a non-glossy OLED.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty in gold logo against a black backdrop, illuminated by gold light from above.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand in front of floor-to-ceiling windows in a sunny, modern apartment.

Elegant Slim Design

Seamless design for lasting elegance

On the left, a close-up angled perspective of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand and abstract pink and orange art on the screen. On the right, Zero Connect Box on a small table in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on the wall and a bright image of an orange helicopter over snowy mountains.

A clean look from simply elegant design

Delight in the elegance of premium design, with an effortlessly sleek display that blends artfully into your interior.

*Screen images simulated.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

*****Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch and sold separately.

******97 inch model is LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and may come with a different Zero Connect Box with LG OLED evo M4.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.

LG OLED TV showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

Make your TV experience yours Find out more

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2.In the 1st year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 2nd - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

See the wonders

An illustration of people gathering in the living room to watch a great movie on TV with a zero connect box.

LG SIGNATURE X MONOCLE

A Story that Reaches the Beyond 

Read More
The man is enjoying a scenic view on OLED M TV with his dog.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M

World's First and only 4K 120Hz wireless OLED TV

Watch More
The ballerina is striking an elegant pose in front of the OLED M TV.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M & Arts

The sublime beauty of freedom turned into a masterpiece

Watch More