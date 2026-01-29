LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

News Summary:

LG Electronics will showcase next-generation compressor and motor technologies at AHR Expo 2026, highlighting a new design approach that redefines structure, movement and position.

Featured innovations include the LG BHA Series – DualJet™ for reciprocating compressors and the LG CurvedSpoke™ for BLDC motors.

The new technologies improve real-world efficiency, enable compact designs and support long-term reliability.

SEOUL, Jan. 29, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its next-generation component technologies at AHR Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from February 2-4. Powered by LG’s proprietary innovations, the company’s latest compressors and motors incorporate a pioneering design approach that fundamentally redefines structure, movement and position to elevate essential performance and efficiency.

With nearly 70 years of expertise in compressor and motor technologies, LG has established itself as a leading global supplier of core components for home appliances, including HVAC systems, refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. At this year’s exhibition, LG will introduce two proprietary technologies featured in its latest components: the LG BHA Series – DualJet™ for reciprocating compressors and LG CurvedSpoke™ for BLDC motors.

The LG BHA Series – DualJet represents a significant advancement in reciprocating compressors for refrigeration applications. Its dual-flow refrigerant structure balances internal pressure during compression, optimizing refrigerant flow and improving efficiency while reducing energy consumption under real-world operating conditions. To support long-term reliability, the compressor incorporates built-in protection and diagnostic functions that continuously monitor operating conditions, enabling proactive fault detection and system adjustment.

LG will also present the LG CurvedSpoke technology for BLDC motors used in residential air-conditioning indoor units. Featuring an arc-shaped magnet design, the technology decreases motor size by approximately 12 percent while increasing energy density through optimized curved magnet placement.* The result is high efficiency that supports system-level miniaturization and overall weight reduction.

“Our guiding principle is simple: to continuously redefine component design and movement to deliver essential performance and lasting value beyond efficiency,” said Kim Cheol, head of the Component Solution Business at the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This commitment to fundamental innovation has strengthened our leadership in the North American market, and we look forward to sharing these advancements with our partners.”

Visitors to AHR Expo 2026 can explore next-generation component technologies at LG Component Solution booth from February 2-4 (#SU234, Las Vegas Convention Center), directly next to the LG Air Conditioning Technologies booth (Booth #SU223).



* Based on performance parameters of 1.21 kilogram-force centimeter torque at 1,320 RPM. The curved‑magnet design increases magnet volume by approximately 6.5 percent, and the partial‑bridge rotor structure reduces magnetic flux leakage. As a result, motor efficiency improves by approximately 3.4 percent at the same size, or the motor size can be reduced by approximately 12 percent while maintaining the same efficiency.