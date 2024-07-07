LG Honored at Volkswagen Group Award 2024

SEOUL, July 8, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has been honored at the Volkswagen Group Award 2024, which took place in Wolfsburg, Germany, on July 2. LG was recognized by the Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s premier automakers, in the ‘Partnership’ category for its outstanding development, manufacture and supply chain management of mobility technologies and solutions, including in-vehicle infotainment systems and connectivity products. The award highlights LG’s unwavering commitment to excellence and points to its growing reputation in the automotive sector as a trusted partner and innovation provider.

Established in 2002, the Volkswagen Group Award is held annually to honor the Wolfsburg-headquartered company’s top suppliers. This year’s Award recognized a total of 10 suppliers and featured 10 different categories, including Partnership, Sustainability, Digitalization and Transformation.

LG’s partnership with Volkswagen Group spans several years, during which LG has supplied a range of advanced automotive solutions, such as infotainment systems, automotive displays, digital cockpits, augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD) technology and cockpit domain controller (CDC) solutions. In 2015, LG participated in Volkswagen Group’s Fast Automotive Supply Tracks (FAST) program, and in 2017, LG received the Technology and Innovation Award from Volkswagen Group for its outstanding infotainment technology.

“The past, present and future success of the Volkswagen Group is only possible with strong partners,” said Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Extended Executive Committee and Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for procurement. “The anniversary of the Volkswagen Group Award highlights the importance we place on close, partnership-based cooperation with our suppliers and underscores the esteem that goes with this.”

“We are deeply honored by this prestigious accolade and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Volkswagen Group,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “LG is committed to driving innovation in the mobility sector and to working closely with its industry partners to deliver differentiated products and exceptional customer experiences.”

Since entering the mobility solutions market, LG has won multiple awards from automakers for its dependability as a supplier and for the quality of its advanced vehicle components and systems. Last year, LG was named the best supplier in the areas of infotainment and telematics at GM’s 31st Annual Supplier of the Year Award. In 2020, LG was acknowledged by the Mercedes-Benz Group for first-class performance and partnership, and by the Renault Group for state-of-the-art vehicle display technologies.

# # #