LG Supplies Massive Commercial Display Solutions to Boston Red Sox Ballpark

SEOUL, April 8, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its leadership in the global commercial display market by providing state-of-the-art display solutions to Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox and the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball (MLB).

In late March, LG installed a massive main LED videoboard in centerfield at Fenway Park, measuring 30.5 meters wide by 11.5 meters high and covering an area of 350.75 square meters. Additionally, LG delivered a comprehensive display solution comprising 11 digital signage installations. These screens span a combined area of approximately 842 square meters, including a notable 171 square-meter ribbon board display measuring 21.6 meters wide by 7.9 meters high.

Featuring sophisticated High Dynamic Range technology, LG’s commercial displays strike a meticulous balance between dark and bright elements to deliver exceptionally clear and lifelike imagery. They offer high luminance exceeding 7,000 nits, IP65-rated water and dust resistance, as well as flexible configurations – all tailored to the outdoor conditions of stadium environments.

Starting April 4 (local time), fans had the opportunity to experience the action of the game in vivid detail, delivered by LG’s LED signage displays during the home opener – the first Fenway Park matchup of the 2025 MLB season between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals.

LG’s innovative display solutions are set to lead the transformation of the beloved Massachusetts ballpark, the iconic stadium that has shared in the joys and sorrows of American baseball fans for more than a century since its opening in 1912.

With a focus on redefining the fan experience, LG has established a strategic partnership with ANC, the agency managing stadium operations and advertising on behalf of Fenway Sports Group, the owner of the Boston Red Sox. Together, they aim to deliver immersive entertainment to sports fans across various regions in the United States, including Boston.

“This collaboration will elevate the in-venue experience for our fans with cutting-edge technology while also expanding LG’s presence through dynamic activations that will engage Red Sox Nation all season long,” said Troup Parkinson, Chief Marketing & Partnerships Officer for the Boston Red Sox.

Meanwhile, LG is accelerating its media entertainment platform-based service business, targetingglobal sports fans by integrating the display businesses – which include TVs, monitors and signage – under its Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company.

Earlier this year, LG partnered with AMB Sports and Entertainment to provide displays spanning 141 square meters inside the perimeter of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. LG’s commercial display innovations, including LG MAGNIT and indoor/outdoor LED signage, can also be found at Atomic Golf, a massive entertainment complex in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be able to strengthen our partnerships with prestigious global sports franchises,”said Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG MS Company. “We will continue to enhance the value of customer spaces and strive to provide differentiated media entertainment experiences.”

Ready to elevate your display strategy? Discover how LG’s advanced display solutions can help you create impactful, next-level customer experiences. Get in touch with our experts today to find the right solution for your business.

