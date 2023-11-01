LG to Supply Its Automotive Content Platform to Hyundai Motor Group’s Luxury Genesis Brand

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced that it will apply its in-vehicle infotainment system – featuring webOS for Automotive, the company’s automotive content platform – to Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Motor Company, Kia corporation, Genesis)’s new Genesis models. On October 31, LG hosted Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai) and YouTube at a ceremony in Los Angeles, U.S., to celebrate the introduction of webOS for Automotive to Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis, and to discuss collaborations to enhance the in-vehicle entertainment experience.

Hyundai’s new Genesis models are equipped with an infotainment system that takes full advantage of webOS for Automotive. Passengers in the front and back seats can now comfortably watch the high-definition content they typically enjoy on their smartphone or TV in compliance with driving and safety regulations. Infotainment displays can stream content with the immersive sound quality Genesis has engineered.

This collaboration is noteworthy as it marks LG’s first unveiling of its automotive content platform. LG introduced webOS for Automotive to extend its unique customer experiences and services to the road. Leveraging the proven popularity and convenience of webOS, which has reached cumulative sales of 200 million in the Smart TV market, the company has developed a new version for vehicles so that drivers and passengers can enjoy a wide array of over-the-top (OTT) services, including YouTube, in an optimized cabin setting.

LG, Hyundai and YouTube worked in close collaboration to bring YouTube’s native TV app to WebOS for Automotive, providing an optimized in-vehicle viewing experience. In addition, the YouTube app uses the newly developed native touch solutions on WebOS for Automotive.

Always at the forefront of innovation in the infotainment market, LG is constantly enhancing driving and chauffeur experiences by drawing on the extensive technology and insight it has accumulated over decades in the TV and home appliance spaces.

With webOS for Automotive, customers can comfortably enjoy the variety of content available on TVs at home within their vehicle. It provides differentiated mobility experiences that bring more value to life on the road by extending their living space to their vehicles.

“Thanks to technological development based on SDV, people can comfortably enjoy various video content in their vehicles,” said Kwon Hae-young, vice president of the Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group. “We will continue to expand our collaboration with major global content companies to provide more diverse and valuable in-vehicle experiences to our customers.”

“YouTube provides breadth and depth of audio and video content that is optimized for in-vehicle entertainment. We are proud to be part of this collaboration that’s taking in-vehicle entertainment to the next level,” said Tony Archibong, managing director of Global Product Partnerships at YouTube.

“LG remains committed to introducing the most advanced vehicle solutions, including webOS for Automotive, as we strive to elevate the customer experience for drivers and passengers while also accommodating the diverse demands of car manufacturers,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company.

Based on a rich understanding of customer and their living spaces, LG held a press conference at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany in September, where LG CEO William Cho shared the company’s perspective and presented its vision for the future mobility industry under the theme of “Taking Life’s Good on the Road.”

# # #