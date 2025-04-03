LG’s Efficient HVAC Solutions Selected for Major Logistics Hub in Singapore

SEOUL, Apr. 3, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has supplied its state-of-the-art Multi VTM i, a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution featuring an advanced AI engine, to a newly constructed 59,800-square-meters logistics center in the Singapore’s Tuas area. This milestone project underscores LG’s commitment to expanding its heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business in Southeast Asia.

To achieve the highest level of the Building and Construction Authority’s Green Mark certification program – specifically the Green Mark Platinum (Super Low Energy) rating – the logistic center required an exceptionally efficient and comprehensive HVAC solution. LG distinguished itself by presenting a tailored package that optimally meets the client’s specific needs. To further enhance the already outstanding performance and energy efficiency of the Multi V i, LG integrated its proprietary inverter compressor and a larger heat exchanger.

LG Multi V i intelligently adapts to environmental conditions, optimizing operation while minimizing unnecessary energy consumption. It incorporates LG’s industry-leading HVAC innovations, including HiPOR™ (High Pressure Oil Return) technology, which ensures peak efficiency during part-load operation by improving operational stability, even in challenging conditions. The heat exchanger, enlarged by over 10 percent, accelerates cooling and heating response times, while dual inverter compressors promote increased durability, energy savings and overall efficiency. Moreover, LG’s proprietary energy management tools, including real-time Coefficient of Performance monitoring, provide actionable insights to help building operators reduce HVAC energy consumption without sacrificing performance.

As Singapore strengthens its position as a key regional and global logistics hub – with transportation and storage accounting for over 10 percent of its GDP as of 2022 – the demand for energy-efficient solutions in large-scale logistics operations is steadily increasing. LG estimates that the HVAC market for logistics centers in Singapore is valued at approximately USD 25 million annually, with further growth expected in the coming years. By supplying its advanced Multi V i system, LG is well positioned to accelerate its HVAC expansion across Southeast Asia, where sustainability-focused building initiatives are gaining traction in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Precise Development Pte Ltd is thrilled to collaborate with LG to deliver this best-in-class facility,” said Mr. Peh Chong Eng, Group CEO of Precise Development Pte Ltd. “LG’s cutting-edge technology, combined with their attention to detail and responsiveness to our needs, sets them apart from other equipment suppliers. We highly recommend LG air solutions for any project.”

“Fidecs is proud to achieve the BCA Green Mark 2021 Platinum Super Low Energy certification by integrating LG’s high-efficiency VRF system,” said Ervin Chng, Director of Business Development at Fidecs Engineering Pte Ltd. “This milestone demonstrates our commitment to sustainable building solutions and sets a new benchmark for energy efficiency in Singapore.”

“LG Multi V i exemplifies our dedication to creating innovative, energy-efficient solutions that address the changing needs of our clients,” said Jaeseung Kim, Regional CEO of LG Electronics Asia Pacific. “Aligned with Singapore’s Green Mark certification and the growing sustainability initiatives in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Malaysia, we are committed to pursuing HVAC opportunities tailored to the specific needs of the region.”

