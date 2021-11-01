LG’s Newest In-Vehicle Infotainment System to Debut in Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric

SEOUL, Nov. 1, 2021 — LG Electronics’ (LG) next-generation In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) system will make its debut in the new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric in 2022. The stunning new vehicle equipped with LG’s advanced IVI system was unveiled to strong praise at IAA MOBILITY 2021, the world’s largest mobility conference held recently in Munich, Germany.

The software that powers the IVI system was developed by LG in partnership with Renault and is based on Google Android Automotive. It is the first software developed by LG utilizing Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), a set of principles and processes to help large organizations adopt agile methodologies to develop and deliver high-quality products and services faster. This software operates independently from the vehicle’s hardware to provide a variety of convenience-enhancing features such as the ability to update the operating system over-the-air and remotely check vehicle charging status.

What’s more, LG’s Android-based IVI system is the first system based on Android 10 to receive certification from Google Automotive Services (GAS). The platform offers intelligent infotainment services and easy access to various Google apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play via the Center Information Display (CID). With its sleek, intuitive Human Machine Interface (HMI) and convenient user experience, the system leverages LG’s growing capabilities as a vehicle solutions provider to meet the diverse needs of today’s motorists and make car travel more enjoyable.

As an innovative partner for future mobility, LG’s Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has earned a reputation as a global top-tier supplier of IVI systems and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) that reflect the very latest developments and trends in mobility. The business unit is continuously expanding its capabilities and market reach through various efforts, including the acquisition of automotive lighting and headlight systems provider, ZKW Group, and the recent joint venture with Magna International to create the LG Magna e-Powertrain, which launched in July.

“Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort,” said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory. “We believe that our continued collaborative work with LG has been critical to deliver an outstanding Android cockpit for our Mégane E-TECH Electric revealed at IAA MOBILITY.”

“Our new IVI system not only meets but exceeds the growing demand for stable, advanced and user-friendly automotive software platforms,” said Dr. Kim Jin-yong, president of the LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. “Through continuous innovation and collaboration with expert partners such as Renault, LG is committed to delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences and further strengthening our position as a solutions provider for the global auto industry.”

