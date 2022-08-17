[Executive Corner] A New Era of Customer Experience

The Age of Relational Value: The Customer-Company Interaction

The channels that users encounter and experience in the digital sphere are so diverse, with substantial variables in terms of the emotional responses elicited. While all variables cannot be controlled, the direction or even the degree of satisfaction can be modified by removing the source of dissatisfaction. Thorough analysis allows companies to determine what these may be and, subsequently, proactively respond to remove them from the equation. Brand competitiveness comes from offering a CX that fosters an emotional relationship with the customer and, to be successful at this, brands must be effective at increasing the positive emotions their customers experience.