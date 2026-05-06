[Executive Corner] The Art of Blending In: LG Electronics Reimagines the Wallpaper TV From the Inside Out

When LG Electronics (LG) debuted the Wallpaper TV in 2017, it posed a simple question: How quietly can a TV exist in a living space? Ultra‑thin and mounted flush to the wall, the Wallpaper TV challenged long‑held perceptions of what a TV needs to be — shifting attention away from the object itself and toward the space around it.

For 2026, that question returns in a more demanding form. With the LG OLED evo W6, or Wallpaper TV, thinness is no longer just a design target but a constraint that reshapes every decision — pushing restraint to its absolute limit without compromising the experience people expect from a premium TV.

The Wallpaper TV is not about making a visual statement. It is about discipline — being clear about what should remain, so the picture and the space could come forward naturally.

Eliminating Distractions to Reveal the Essence