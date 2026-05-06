We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] The Art of Blending In: LG Electronics Reimagines the Wallpaper TV From the Inside Out
-
extension : zipThe Art of Blending In Images.zip
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 1.png
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 2.jpg
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 3.jpg
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 4.png
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 5.jpg
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 6.jpg
-
extension : imgThe Art of Blending In Image 7.jpg
When LG Electronics (LG) debuted the Wallpaper TV in 2017, it posed a simple question: How quietly can a TV exist in a living space? Ultra‑thin and mounted flush to the wall, the Wallpaper TV challenged long‑held perceptions of what a TV needs to be — shifting attention away from the object itself and toward the space around it.
For 2026, that question returns in a more demanding form. With the LG OLED evo W6, or Wallpaper TV, thinness is no longer just a design target but a constraint that reshapes every decision — pushing restraint to its absolute limit without compromising the experience people expect from a premium TV.
The Wallpaper TV is not about making a visual statement. It is about discipline — being clear about what should remain, so the picture and the space could come forward naturally.
Eliminating Distractions to Reveal the Essence
At nine‑millimeter‑class thickness1, design choices become inseparable from engineering decisions. With extremely limited internal space, every system must coexist within the same few millimeters.
When you push thinness to its limits, nothing can be treated independently anymore. Structure, power, heat and sound become so intertwined that a single decision in one area can put everything off-balance.
Rather than finalizing the exterior design and layering technology behind it, we began by clearly defining constraints and questioning anything that introduces unnecessary visual elements — protrusions, visible connections or structural complexity. A clean design was not just an aesthetic goal but a governing rule for every decision.
This approach challenged our designers, engineers and product planners from the very beginning as we rigorously questioned every element to prove whether their place was justified in such a limited space.
Engineering Every Millimeter
Once the ultra‑thin form factor was set, conventional internal layouts were no longer sufficient.
Our only option was to redesign multiple systems as one.
We began with the power board — traditionally one of the most space‑intensive components. Instead of relying on separate heat sinks, we integrated a patterned thermal structure directly into the board itself. This preserved power capacity and improved heat management without adding additional thickness.
Audio followed the same logic. Delivering convincing sound from such a thin enclosure required re‑engineering internal components. By reducing speaker size and reconfiguring magnetic circuits, the Wallpaper TV delivers 4.2‑channel, 60‑watt audio.
For enhanced structural rigidity without adding bulk, we bonded layered aluminum sheets within the frame. This design distributes stress efficiently, supporting a sturdy and lightweight form.
These weren’t isolated optimizations. They were system decisions. Thinness, stability and performance had to advance together.
That same millimeter‑by‑millimeter discipline extended to the TV’s most visible detail. “When the screen goes dark, a TV becomes a silent presence,” Ahn says. Inspired by crafted objects such as fluted watch bezels, the Wallpaper TV’s linear edge was formed from folded corrugated aluminum — reinforcing the structure while remaining refined, present without demanding attention.
Designed to Sit Flush, Tuned for Expansive Sound
As the panel became thinner, another question surfaced: how the TV physically meets the wall.
Flush mounting is central to the Wallpaper TV experience. Even the slightest misalignment can create visual distraction. A Wallpaper TV isn’t truly a Wallpaper TV unless it sits perfectly flush. Alignment became an obsession.
To achieve this, we developed an integrated folding bracket through extensive tolerance and fit simulations. The structure guides the panel into position with precision while keeping installation intuitive, allowing the TV to settle cleanly against the wall without drawing attention to the rear mechanism.
Sound demanded a similar attention to detail. When a TV sits so close to the wall, rear‑firing sound paths are cut off. To resolve this, we re‑angled and widened internal sound ports to project clear sound across the entire room.
Wall integration is more than a mechanical solution. It reinforces the same discipline applied throughout the design: removing unnecessary visual elements without diminishing the core viewing and listening experience.
Removing the Final Visual Distraction: True Wireless Connectivity
After pushing thinness and flush‑to‑wall integration to their limits, one distraction remained difficult to overlook: cables.
Once the panel itself reached this level of visual simplicity, any visible wiring became immediately disruptive.
That requirement is fulfilled by the Zero Connect Box, which enables True Wireless2 transmission of lossless 4K video and audio at up to 165Hz between external devices and the Wallpaper TV. The box itself is now around 35 percent smaller, designed to be placed discreetly away from the screen.
Within this same pursuit of visual restraint, the Wallpaper TV, along with other LG wireless TVs, has received TÜV Rheinland’s True Wireless Lossless Vision certification3, recognizing picture quality that remains uncompromised over wireless transmission.
Together, the Wallpaper TV’s razor-thin profile and True Wireless architecture make it the world’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV, with all core systems fully integrated into the panel.
Picture Quality is Always King
As physical distance and visible elements disappeared, one assumption had to be confronted: that such restraint would come at the expense of picture quality.
Rather than simply preserving picture performance, we enhanced it. Hyper Radiant Color Technology amplifies color, contrast and brightness. The screen is up to 3.9 times4 brighter than conventional OLED models, while Reflection Free Premium5 technology helps deliver enhanced color expression and the perfect black OLED is renowned for, even in bright lighting.
All of this is powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3 with Dual AI Engine. Supported by an NPU 5.6 times6 more powerful than its predecessor, this processor upgrades color processing from 10‑bit to 12‑bit to deliver smoother gradients and more precise tonal control without over‑processing textures.
Recognized by Design: Presence Without Demand
The Wallpaper TV’s design philosophy has earned recognition beyond LG. The product received both the 2026 iF Design Award and the 2026 Red Dot Design Award Best of the Best distinction for its design and engineering.
Reflecting on the recognition, Ahn said, “We aim to keep leading with customer‑centered design that becomes a benchmark for innovation.”
No longer just a design concept to be admired from a distance, the new Wallpaper TV rethinks structure, refines heat and sound pathways and removes visible cables. What began as an ambitious experiment has evolved into a TV designed for real living spaces.
What remains is not an object competing for attention, but a screen that blends naturally into the wall, existing quietly yet beautifully in the home.
Every decision served a purpose: presence without demand.
By KM Ahn, head of the Design Laboratory, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company at LG Electronics
# # #
1 The actual measurement is 9.95 millimeters and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.
2 Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
3 Visually lossless based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions conducted in accordance with ISO/IEC 29170‑2. Measurement and performance results may vary depending on connection status and environment.
4 Brightness may vary based on model, screen size and market region. Peak brightness is 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLED @3% window by Internal measurements.
5 Reflectance is measured as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550 nanometers, independently tested by Intertek. LG OLED Display is measured to be under 0.5 percent reflection using IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere method. Actual results may vary by conditions.
6 Compared with previous year of OLED evo models (α9 AI Processor Gen8).