[Executive Corner] LG HVAC, Beyond Hardware: Rising to the Challenge of the AI Era

AI is rewriting the rules across industries, and HVAC is no exception. What was once about cooling and heating is now central to energy efficiency, sustainability and industrial competitiveness. At LG Electronics, our HVAC business sits right at the center of that shift. By anticipating change and moving beyond hardware alone, we’re not just adapting to the AI era – we’re helping shape it.

LG’s HVAC journey began with residential and commercial solutions. Today, it has expanded into high value-added areas such as industrial sites, power plants and specialized facilities. Along the way, our portfolio has grown to include air quality and water temperature management – marking a clear transition from standalone products to integrated, end-to-end solutions.

Execution With Speed and Focus

From residential air conditioners and air care solutions to commercial system air conditioners, VRF systems and chillers, LG HVAC has built a strong foundation of technological leadership and customer trust. This has supported steady growth in global market share.