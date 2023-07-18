[Executive Corner] Becoming an Iconic and Beloved Brand

Until now, as a leader in the consumer electronics industry, LG has grown into an innovative and trustworthy brand with a focus on products such as TVs, refrigerators and washing machines. LG has always deeply understood the lives of its customers and, based on this insight, solidified its position as one of the most beloved brands thanks to innovative products boasting reliable quality. However, in our pursuit to take the brand to the next height and transform it into a global iconic brand, we recognized the need to go beyond products and services and effectively communicate our core brand values to customers. This has led us to embark on the brand reinvention journey.

What’s more, as we live in a world of constant change where consumers’ lifestyles are shifting, diversifying and evolving at an increasingly rapid pace, companies have to strive harder to understand the needs and wants of their customers, and that requires a willingness to change and a passion for innovation.