[Executive Corner] Beyond Sales, Toward Partnership
The global B2B landscape is evolving rapidly. As technology becomes commoditized and ESG priorities gain prominence, our customers are no longer just comparing specs or prices. They’re seeking something more: partners who bring integrated value — efficiency, sustainability and long-term impact.
At LG, we’ve embraced this change. As the head of the Overseas Sales & Marketing Company, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the role of B2B sales is transforming. We’re moving beyond products to deliver comprehensive, co-designed solutions — particularly in areas like HVAC, information displays, smart factories and smart cities.
1. From Products to Solutions
We’re no longer just selling products — we’re providing solutions. Our “One LG” approach unites capabilities across the LG Group, enabling us to serve complex sectors like smart cities, hospitals and resorts with integrated offerings. Our dedicated One LG Integrated Offering Team collaborates directly with key decision-makers to understand their goals and design tailored, end-to-end solutions. For instance, we recently helped a global hotel chain overcome challenges by delivering a unified system that combined LG HVAC, information displays and commercial TVs — enhancing both guest experience and operational efficiency.
2. Global Orchestration
While our headquarters drives global consistency and quality, our field teams are empowered to adapt solutions locally. This balance helps maintain relevance in every market we serve. We also invest significantly in ecosystem partnerships and talent development. A prime example is the LG HVAC Academy, which trains over 30,000 professionals annually in 84 locations worldwide. These experts play a crucial role in delivering high-performance, localized solutions and enhancing after-sales support.
3. From Seller to Strategic Partner
Our B2B sales function is evolving into a project-based organization that manages the full customer journey — from early opportunity discovery and solution planning to delivery and ongoing support.
This is the core of our B2B strategy: to become a true strategic partner who grows alongside our customers. Our recent MOU with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Bawani Group to deliver smart home and smart city solutions exemplifies this vision in action. We’re also deepening our presence in North America, Australia and Europe.
As the market changes, we’re not just keeping up — we’re stepping up. The One LG Integrated Offering is the foundation of a new kind of partnership. Together with our customers, we’re building what’s next.
By Thomas Yoon, executive vice president of the Overseas Sales and Marketing Company at LG Electronics
