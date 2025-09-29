[Executive Corner] Leading the Game: How LG Became Spain’s #1 in Professional LED Technology at Sports Venues

Roig Arena: A New Global Benchmark

In Valencia, the Roig Arena was envisioned as one of the most advanced arenas in the world. At the heart stands our technological gem: the high-resolution video scoreboard. This giant screen, bearing the LG seal of innovation, offers precise sharpness and color uniformity that allow every replay, every stat and every detail of the game to be seen with astonishing clarity throughout the stands. But it does much more than display scores – it syncs with lighting, sound and dynamic content to turn every key moment into a cinematic experience.

Around it, the perimeter LED ribbon and the iconic outdoor screen, The Eye, complete a digital ecosystem that extends the excitement beyond the venue, placing Valencia at the forefront of Europe as a venue for top-level competitions and events.