[Executive Corner] LG’s Drive Towards Better Future Mobility

Executive Corner 22/08/2023

Technology in the automotive sector is advancing swiftly. Electric cars and autonomous driving are rapidly evolving, and we’re now seeing tremendous changes in the automotive landscape. In just ten years, LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company has transitioned from being a newcomer in the mobility industry to an established player.

 

After a decade of fulfilling customer demands and their expectations, the LG VS company has reached an important point in our history. In this year of our 10th anniversary, we are shifting gears to drive lasting growth by focusing on what matters most: delivering customer value, being passionate about innovation and holding true to our sense of purpose.

Theme ‘Driving better future mobility’ written on a design image

LG’s highest priority has always been customer value. With decades of expertise in the consumer electronics industry, LG possesses valuable insights into consumers’ wants and needs – which the LG VS company is now leveraging to create value for our auto industry customers and end users.

 

Our competitive edge and unique selling proposition lie in our ability to deliver strong customer value. The LG VS Company strives to provide outstanding technology and design innovations that are tailored to our customers’ needs. We will continue to develop solutions that have never been provided before. This is why automakers trust us to be the right partner to help realize their vision.

Digital cockpit viewed from inside the car

Passion and a sense of purpose are the other key foundations of LG’s business. The LG VS Company is pursuing its objective to enhance customer value with more passion and purpose than ever before. With our vision of Driving Better Future Mobility, we are strengthening our market presence and reinforcing our reputation as an “Innovation Partner for Future Mobility.” Our scope and vision have now been broadened. Not only are we aiding in the creation of new mobility technologies, but we are also actively driving tangible changes in the mobility experience.

 

The vehicle is no longer just a means of transportation. It is an integrated space where users can enjoy comfort, entertainment and safety. To provide such future mobility experience, we at LG will continuously bring fresh perspectives to the wider auto industry. We will also leverage our insights, knowledge and capabilities to provide our partners with innovative solutions for the road ahead.

Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company

By Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company

 

 # # #

 

#2023
