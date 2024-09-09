[Executive Corner] LG’s Vision for AI-Driven Homes Powered by Affectionate Intelligence

LG is at the forefront of this trend, setting new standards and creating new possibilities and value with its advanced AI technology. Earlier this year, the company redefined AI as “Affectionate Intelligence,” emphasizing its commitment to creating empathetic and caring AI that delivers unique customer experiences. At IFA 2024, LG unveiled its vision for the future of home living under the theme “Experience, Affectionate Intelligence Home.” The company’s Berlin showcase highlighted how AI can transform everyday life by anticipating and meeting customers’ needs in a variety of different situations and scenarios.

IFA 2024 saw the debut of LG’s latest AI Home solutions, designed to bring the convenience and freedom of the “Zero Labor Home.” Offering far more than just simplified device control and connectivity, Affectionate Intelligence introduces empathy and care to the smart home environment, enhancing customers’ quality of life in myriad ways.

Central to LG’s vision is LG ThinQ ON, an AI hub that seamlessly orchestrates the operation of all smart devices in the home. Through ThinQ ON and innovations such as the LG Self-Driving AI Home Hub, LG’s booth gave IFA attendees an opportunity to see firsthand how AI can help create a comfortable and connected home experience. Individually and collectively, the company’s innovations exemplify the concept of Affectionate Intelligence, where AI not only responds to commands but also understands and evolves to meet changing needs.