[Executive Corner] Masterpieces of Home Entertainment and Modern Living: The Evolution of LG OLED Continues
Over the past decade, LG has solidified its leadership of the premium TV market through the continuous evolution of its OLED TVs. The company’s commitment to understanding and catering to users’ needs is reflected in its latest OLED products – tailored solutions that deliver superior performance, convenience, usability and accessibility. To create these masterpieces of home entertainment and modern living, LG has done what it has always done: listen carefully to its customers and find innovative technology and design solutions that add value to everyday life.
A New Level of Innovation with LG OLED
As a result of always putting customers’ needs first, LG OLED has become a mainstay of the global premium TV market in 10 years. Its unmatched contrast brings incomparable viewer immersion, enabling perfect blacks and true-to-nature colors that make any kind of content look and feel more real. Additionally, the unprecedented flexibility of the company’s OLED technology has led to unique new form factors and a previously unobtainable level of thinness.
Among the innovative form factors the company has introduced is the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which features a rollable self-lit screen that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. The rollable OLED was developed with the goal of removing the ‘big black screen’ from users’ living rooms; giving them back their space and providing a greater degree of decorating freedom.
This year, LG OLED achieved a significant milestone with the unveiling of the LG SIGNATURE OLED M3. The groundbreaking product is the first-ever TV with a wireless solution capable of video and audio transmission at 4K 120Hz – a feat made possible by LG’s Zero Connect technology. At 97-inches, the M3 also offers the largest screen size of any OLED TV currently available.
The impressive TV and its cutting-edge wireless solution provide a stylish, distraction-free viewing experience, and were designed in response to customers’ desire to have more scope and individual choice when it comes to curating the layout and look of their living space.
Enhancing the User Experience and Everyday Life
Nowadays, people care about more than just tech specs and screen sizes, seeking TVs that can deliver next-level convenience and a personalized user experience.
When consumers told LG they wanted an OLED TV that could be conveniently mounted flush to the wall, the company listened. Applied to the Gallery OLED TV lineup, LG’s refined Gallery Design allows the rear of the TV to ‘hug’ the wall, presenting consumers with a remarkable centerpiece for their space – one that looks like a part of the wall and delivers a truly immersive viewing experience. This year’s G3 OLED evo models boast an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design, which leaves no visible gap when the TVs are installed. LG has also added convenience through adopting a composite fiber material* that reduces the overall weight of its OLED TVs, making them much easier to move and mount.
Part premium TV, part sophisticated furniture piece, each LG Lifestyle Screen presents differentiated value that goes far beyond what a conventional TV can offer. LG OLED Objet Collection Posé, for example, augments the surrounding décor with its unique, aesthetically-pleasing appearance, and has an effective cable management system that helps users enjoy a cleaner space. In addition to looking stylish from any angle, Posé provides stunning OLED evo picture quality with vibrant, distortion-free colors from practically any viewing angle.
Personalized TV Experience
LG is changing the way people use and think about TV by providing personalized experiences based on its Life’s Good philosophy and Sync to You, Open to All vision. The latest LG TVs offer various customizable features and settings – including user interface configuration, content recommendations and picture options – that users can fine-tune to suit their individual preferences. By leveraging usage-data, LG can suggest features and recommend apps, services and shows tailored to the tastes of each user. Along with the ability to automatically adjust color and contrast according to how the user likes them, the company’s new TVs deliver the ease and intelligence of AI Concierge, which not only provides a curated selection of content choices based on past usage and searches, but also suggests trending titles as well as useful settings and features.
With a decade of OLED TV expertise already under its belt, LG is determined to maintain its dominance in the premium TV market. The company understands that delivering unparalleled customer experiences is key to the future success of LG OLED, and looks forward to creating new value and new consumer-driven display innovations that enhance everyday life.
By Jung Jae-chul, home entertainment research and development lab leader of HE R&D Lab at LG Electronics
* Applies to 55/65/77-inch G3 models, 42/55/65/77-inch C3 models and 77-inch A3 model.