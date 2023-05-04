[Executive Corner] Masterpieces of Home Entertainment and Modern Living: The Evolution of LG OLED Continues

Over the past decade, LG has solidified its leadership of the premium TV market through the continuous evolution of its OLED TVs. The company’s commitment to understanding and catering to users’ needs is reflected in its latest OLED products – tailored solutions that deliver superior performance, convenience, usability and accessibility. To create these masterpieces of home entertainment and modern living, LG has done what it has always done: listen carefully to its customers and find innovative technology and design solutions that add value to everyday life.

A New Level of Innovation with LG OLED

As a result of always putting customers’ needs first, LG OLED has become a mainstay of the global premium TV market in 10 years. Its unmatched contrast brings incomparable viewer immersion, enabling perfect blacks and true-to-nature colors that make any kind of content look and feel more real. Additionally, the unprecedented flexibility of the company’s OLED technology has led to unique new form factors and a previously unobtainable level of thinness.

Among the innovative form factors the company has introduced is the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which features a rollable self-lit screen that can roll down and disappear into the TV’s base. The rollable OLED was developed with the goal of removing the ‘big black screen’ from users’ living rooms; giving them back their space and providing a greater degree of decorating freedom.