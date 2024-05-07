We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] Orchestrating “Affectionate Intelligence” With AI Processors Exclusive to LG OLED
Imagine a TV that not only delivers your favorite shows in incredible picture quality but also connects with you on a deeper level. That concept is no longer bound to imagination, as LG’s latest TVs are capable of understanding what you want and need, tailoring every moment you spend with it through ‘Affectionate Intelligence.’ This is the essence of LG’s unwavering commitment to crafting empathetic algorithms through three decades of technological innovation. This ethos seamlessly extends to the development of its AI chipsets, which are designed to foster more meaningful TV interactions.
As a testament to this dedication, LG’s Alpha AI processor, engineered exclusively for its OLED TVs, made its global debut a decade ago as one of the biggest breakthroughs in TV processing technology history. This AI-powered processor is constantly evolving based on customer feedback, which guarantees a TV experience that only gets better with time.
Amidst the widespread adoption of OLED panels, LG OLED TVs set themselves apart courtesy of the first OLED-dedicated AI processor. This processor leverages advanced algorithms and cutting-edge upscaling technology to unlock uncharted levels of picture quality within LG OLED TVs.
Various processing technologies continue to evolve with AI, notably showcasing significant performance enhancements in the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) – essential for affectionate intelligence – with a remarkable surge of 400 percent. LG’s latest OLED evo TVs1 are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor which boosts processing speeds by 30 percent compared to its predecessor.
What’s more, LG’s premium AI processing technology has expanded to LG QNED TVs, taking the performance of its high-end LCD TV lineup to new levels. LG QNED TVs feature the Alpha 8 AI processor to achieve a 1.3-fold increase in AI performance and 1.6-fold increase in processing speed compared to its predecessor. These remarkable advancements come together to form a powerful yet refined audiovisual experience that heightens the audience’s sense of immersion.
At the core of LG’s AI TVs lies a deep understanding of the user’s preferences, habits and desires. Seeking to enrich the home entertainment experience with versatile personalization and added convenience, the latest LG AI TVs can recognize voices based on unique webOS profiles, making it easier to deliver personalized recommendations based on their personal viewing history.
This user-centric approach lets users access their favorite or most-used content and services in an instant, while Picture Wizard works to tailor picture quality to their preferences to foster a deeper understanding and connection. Picture Wizard lets users pick from a range of image options, so that they can fine-tune images to their liking and receive greater viewing satisfaction without having to learn everything there is to know about technical aspects such as brightness, contrast or sharpness.
With sound quality now deemed just as important as image quality in completing the viewing experience, AI processing technologies have been evolving to help the TV’s audio performance catch up. AI Sound Pro offers richer and fuller audio while the LG TV’s built-in speakers produce virtual 11.1.2 surround sound to heighten immersion. The AI can even enhance dialogue clarity by separating vocals from the soundtrack, making it seem like sounds are emanating naturally from the screen’s center. Moreover, WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio which works in unison with the TV’s built-in speakers and compatible LG soundbars, creating a unified sound together.
LG’s focus on the webOS smart TV platform, which powers over 200 million smart TVs, is clear for everyone to see. webOS enriches everyday life experiences with versatile personalization and enhanced convenience in the form of individual profiles, voice recognition and recommendations based on viewing history. With its extensive user base, LG is set to maintain a strong presence in targeted advertising, FAST and content streaming services.
Lastly, the webOS Re:New program2 offers the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to guarantee the most up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. That means consumers purchasing an LG OLED TV or LG QNED TV launched in 2024 can benefit from the latest webOS platform until 2028.
To explore the various efforts the LG Home Entertainment Company is making to curate life-enriching experiences for every kind of user, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.
By Jung Jae-chul, home entertainment research and development lab leader of HE R&D Lab at LG Electronics
# # #
1 LG OLED evo M4 and G4 models.
2 Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware performance, features or durability.