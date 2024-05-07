[Executive Corner] Orchestrating “Affectionate Intelligence” With AI Processors Exclusive to LG OLED

LG’s focus on the webOS smart TV platform, which powers over 200 million smart TVs, is clear for everyone to see. webOS enriches everyday life experiences with versatile personalization and enhanced convenience in the form of individual profiles, voice recognition and recommendations based on viewing history. With its extensive user base, LG is set to maintain a strong presence in targeted advertising, FAST and content streaming services.

Lastly, the webOS Re:New program2 offers the latest webOS upgrade to existing LG Smart TV owners to guarantee the most up-to-date TV experience for the next five years. That means consumers purchasing an LG OLED TV or LG QNED TV launched in 2024 can benefit from the latest webOS platform until 2028.

To explore the various efforts the LG Home Entertainment Company is making to curate life-enriching experiences for every kind of user

By Jung Jae-chul, home entertainment research and development lab leader of HE R&D Lab at LG Electronics

1 LG OLED evo M4 and G4 models.

2 Pop-up notifications offering a full upgrade without the need to select specific UX, UI or features are only sent to customers who have agreed to receive them. Please note that this upgrade does not cover the TV’s hardware performance, features or durability.