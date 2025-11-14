[Executive Corner] Partnering in Progress: 35 Years of Growth With Indonesia

Our manufacturing facilities in Tangerang and Bekasi produce a wide range of products, from refrigerators and washing machines to monitors, commercial displays and televisions – serving both domestic and regional markets. Last month, we expanded our production capabilities through a strategic partnership in air conditioner manufacturing, operated by a partner company. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing Indonesia’s industrial ecosystem.

With a network of over 190 service centers across the archipelago and strong collaborations with local distributors and partners, we ensure that LG products and services reach customers in every region.

Today, our locally self-sufficient operation – spanning R&D, manufacturing, marketing and customer care – empowers more than 4,000 local talents and supports national priorities such as Making Indonesia 4.0 and the Industrial Services Roadmap. Together, we are driving continuous innovation, operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Beyond Business: Empowering Communities and Driving Inclusive Growth

Our commitment to Indonesia goes well beyond business. Through our CSR platform, LG Loves Indonesia, we focus on sustainability, education and community well-being to create meaningful and lasting impact.

Under LG Loves Green, we promote energy-efficient living and environmental responsibility – planting 32,000 trees and supporting recycling initiatives for fabric, food waste and e-waste to raise public and youth awareness.