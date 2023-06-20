[Executive Corner] Perfecting the Customer Experience Through Design

For LG, the CX journey begins with research into all aspects of user-product interactions – work that is conducted at the Design Management Center. The company’s commitment to ‘customer-centered thinking’ informs the Center’s approach to constructing and curating the CX, which has emerged as arguably the most critical component of industrial design.

In the past, designers’ only focus during the product development process was on product packaging and the appearance of the product itself. Today, however, designers are often heavily involved in multiple aspects of the operation, right from the very beginning of planning. Designers can provide much-needed visual references for core concepts and design elements, providing clarity of direction and helping to get every member of the development team on the same page.

The experts at the Design Management Center keep the target customer in mind from the outset, establishing a clear methodology for aligning their decisions and choices with this people-first approach. LG’s designers also act as a liaison between the engineers – who address the technological requirements to make a product work – and the customer; giving a voice to the customer perspective to help guide the CX to exactly where it needs to be.