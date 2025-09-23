We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Executive Corner] Redefining the Road with ACP and AI: How LG, Xbox and Zoom Are Powering the In-Car Experience
As president of the LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company, IAA Mobility 2025 gave me the opportunity to present our vision to a global audience. I had the privilege of sharing the stage with Chris Jo, senior vice president and head of LG’s webOS Platform Business Center, along with our partners from Xbox and Zoom. Together, we are defining what it takes to transform the car into a true living space on wheels.
LG Automotive Content Platform: Driving the Future of In-Cabin Connectivity
As Chris Jo highlighted, we have extended webOS – trusted across 240 million devices worldwide – into vehicles with our webOS-based Automotive Content Platform (ACP). This enables automakers to deliver rich multimedia experiences such as OTT streaming, cloud gaming and video conferencing on a global scale. With full UI/UX customization and new revenue opportunities, the webOS platform is moving beyond the living room and shaping the future of the mobility ecosystem.
Xbox: Cloud Gaming Hits the Road
For Xbox, this partnership is an exciting moment, finding a new way to bring the joy of gaming to more people. Chris Lee, Vice President of Marketing at Xbox, noted the challenge of bringing the Xbox experience from TVs into cars, particularly around performance and seamless integration.
By leveraging our ACP, Xbox delivers a quality in-car gaming experience via its popular cloud gaming service, while LG manages the essential integration and certification work. This means passengers can access the same trusted Xbox Cloud Gaming service wherever they travel – during a charging stop or long road trip. Chris described it as making the journey “not only more entertaining but supporting the flexibility players expect from Xbox,” and I believe this underscores the true value of collaboration.
Zoom: Meetings on Wheels
Brendan Ittelson, Chief Ecosystem Officer at Zoom, spoke about creating a consistent collaboration experience across different vehicles – a vision that naturally aligns with ours. By integrating directly with our webOS-based ACP, Zoom can deliver updates and improvements as soon as they’re ready without waiting on OEM software cycles.
Drivers can join meetings safely in voice-only mode, and passengers can attend camera-enabled video calls, while Zoom AI Companion automatically captures summaries and action items in the background. As Brendan explained, “The in-cabin experience is quickly shifting from passive to purposeful,” becoming a place where people can stay connected and productive without sacrificing safety.
Affectionate Intelligence for the Road Ahead
Looking at the bigger picture, the future of in-vehicle innovation will be shaped by AI – what we call “Affectionate Intelligence” – that not only understands users but also seamlessly integrates functions for safety, entertainment, communication and comfort. To transform vehicles into true extensions of living spaces, LG must take on the role of orchestrator, working closely with our content partners and automakers to create a genuinely human-centered mobility ecosystem.
My key takeaway from the panel was that each of us – LG, Xbox and Zoom – brings distinct strengths to the table. Xbox is taking a bold step into automotive gaming, Zoom is working to redefine productivity on the move and LG is driving toward an AI-powered mobility ecosystem. Guided by these shared goals, the path forward is clear.
With webOS at the core and trusted partners by our side, we are accelerating platform-driven growth in mobility. The future of the car won’t just be about transportation – it will be about creating experiences that connect, entertain and empower us wherever the road leads.
By Eun Seok-hyun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company
