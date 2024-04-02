[Executive Corner] Reinventing Services With Customers at Heart

Many of these executives even visited Hi-Tele Service, an LG subsidiary that provides remote customer service. While there, the executives had the valuable opportunity to hear feedback direct from LG customers – giving them insight into how and where the CX might be further improved and refined.

On top of these activities, in order to ‘hear’ from customers, LG hosted seminars where employees could share CX innovation cases as well as programs where they could directly listen to customers’ stories. And, to boost ‘empathy’ for customers, the company is carrying out company-wide activities that enable employees to set their own customer and determine the value they can provide to these customers.

Customer value innovation is not just a task for management or teams that work directly with customers. It is the job of everyone at LG to make meaningful changes by rethinking and differentiating everything the company does from the customer’s perspective.

LG is committed to providing differentiated customer value. The company will continue to pursue a customer-centric way of working – one that is based on a detailed understanding of and empathy for its customers.

Not limited to HQ, our system of actively meeting, hearing and empathizing with customers is being put into place in LG offices around the world. In a dedicated series on LG Newsroom, we will introduce how various LG teams and subsidiaries are making changes to reinvent CX, so stay tuned.

By Kang Je-nam, director of Customer Value Innovation Division at LG Electronics

# # #