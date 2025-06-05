[Executive Corner] Smart Factory: Ushering in a New Era of Manufacturing

Manufacturing has been a cornerstone of global economic growth since the Industrial Revolution. Today, however, the landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Societal and structural shifts – including aging populations, shrinking labor forces, evolving trade policies and overhauled supply chains – are pushing the industry to rethink how products are made.

This isn’t merely a phase of incremental improvement. It’s a turning point, one where the traditional manufacturing model is being reimagined. Forward-thinking companies are embracing next-generation production systems such as gigafactories – vast, automated operations – and dark factories, which can function with minimal or no human intervention.

The momentum is already visible in the numbers. According to Precedence Research, the global smart factory market, valued at USD 155.6 billion in 2024, is expected to more than double to USD 386.4 billion by 2034. With a projected CAGR of 9.5 percent, the smart factory is fast becoming the new foundation of industrial competitiveness.