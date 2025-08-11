[Executive Corner] webOS: Powering Our Next Growth Chapter

At LG Electronics, we are accelerating our drive for qualitative growth by focusing on B2B, non-hardware and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models. This transformation is about more than just moving beyond the sale of physical products – it’s about building continuous customer engagement and diversifying revenue through long-term partnerships.

One of the most compelling examples of this shift is the evolution of our webOS platform business.

From Smart TV OS to Scalable Media Platform

Originally launched as a smart TV operating system, webOS has grown into a robust, multi-service platform that now includes AI-powered content recommendations, cloud gaming, home IoT connectivity and B2B display solutions. Its open and flexible architecture enables seamless integration with global device manufacturers and content providers – a key driver behind its global scalability and adaptability.