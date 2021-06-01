[AI Experience] Inspiring Trust in AI

In part three of the AI Experience series, we discuss the importance of transparency in the evolution of artificial intelligence.



Trust is the foundation of any good relationship. It is what allows us to feel confident that we can rely upon someone, or something, without reservation. When it comes to our relationships with government institutions, companies and other individuals, what’s crucial in developing trust is knowing that any personal information they know about us remains confidential. This is especially important in creating public acceptance of AI.



Trust takes years to build, seconds to break.



Data breaches and the misuse of sensitive information in the name of business has eroded consumers’ trust in AI solutions as the nascent industry attempts to find its footing.* In a recent study published by Capgemini, 75 percent of respondents surveyed said they wanted more transparency from services powered by AI and 76 percent felt there should be more regulation on how companies use AI. It goes without saying that the challenge for AI developers is how to secure and further improve consumers’ trust, not only in the technology itself, but in their own intentions, motivations and policies.