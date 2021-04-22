[AI Experience] The Public Perception of AI

In this first of six episodes of AI Experience, we’ll take a closer look at the influence of public perception in the future direction of artificial intelligence.



The European Union’s recent proposals to strictly regulate the use of artificial intelligence in its borders are likely to have significant consequences on AI development. The guidelines are designed to address the human and societal rights that may be at risk due to AI’s potential in surveillance and identification. For nations and people to make the right decisions, it’s important that there be public discourse on what AI is and what it should be.



LG Electronics has already begun this process.



Developed last year in partnership between LG and Element AI, the report AIX Exchange: The Future of AI and Human Experience covers the challenges of the artificial intelligence experience (AIX) across the six core themes of public perception, ethics, transparency, user experience, context and relationship.



Public perception, the way people think and feel about a subject, plays an important role in the kind of AI products and services consumers choose to adopt. This, in turn, influences the direction of AI development and advancement. For example, if consumers are obsessed with intelligent toasters, there’s a strong chance many AI companies will pour their resources into coming up with a new AI toaster that can top the current AI toaster. Here, we’ll take a look at five areas that greatly influence the public’s opinion and awareness of AI: news and pop culture, language, marketing, design and education.