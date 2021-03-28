[On the Job] Digital Designers: Turning Imagination into Reality

This is first installment of On the Job, where we put the spotlight on some of the talented and creative individuals in the global LG family. Today we take a look at the important role played by the company’s innovative digital designers.



As any creator or inventor will agree, taking an idea and turning it into something real is no small feat. When it comes to creating a new product, it is the role of the digital designer to translate the concepts, sketches and plans generated during the design process into a three-dimensional representation of what the finished article might look like. Giving virtual or physical form to something that does not yet exist can be just as challenging as it sounds and it’s the job of LG’s digital design professionals to turn imagination into reality.