[On the Job] Product Designers: Tiny Lights, Big Idea

In this installment of On the Job, we put the spotlight on a few of the talented and creative individuals who make our products come alive.



From dazzling nighttime displays on buildings to state-of-the-art screens in stadiums, LEDs are literally everywhere. LED, or light-emitting diode, has become the lighting technology of choice in cars, homes and consumer electronics. Recently a new form of LED has entered our lexicon and piqued the public’s interest because of its size, or lack thereof – Micro LED.



It would be a serious understatement to say that Micro LEDs are small. Micro LED refers to tiny, individually addressable, self-emissive LED light sources measuring between 10 to 100 micrometers in size. A Micro LED display comprises an array of microscopic LEDs with a gap no bigger than one millimeter between them. Turning this new LED technology into a viable commercial display was the challenge facing the LG MAGNIT product design team. To bring LG MAGNIT to life, the team at LG’s Design Lab aimed to create a slim, lightweight product that offered hassle-less installation, next-level flexibility and an attractive aesthetic.