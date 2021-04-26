[On the Job] When Design Goes Beyond Just Products

In the consumer electronics industry, the term “design” usually conjures up images of gadgets and devices on a drawing board. Although the way a product looks is without a doubt a key factor to its popularity, so too are the way it’s packaged and branded. Done well, these two elements can go a long way toward creating a unique, instantly recognizable identity, one that resonates with consumers and communicates the core values of a product or lineup and the company that made them.



At LG, the responsibilities of brand and package design fall on the visual identity (VI) team at LG Corporate Design Center. When designing a logo or package for a new model or product range, the VI team considers a range of factors such as consumers’ needs, legibility and usability, never losing sight of their goal to establish a clear identity that creates a good first impression but also an instant understanding of what the brand stands for.