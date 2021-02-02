2021 Tech Trends: Robot Revolution at Your Service

Only a few years ago, outside of sprawling factories, robots were the realm of science fiction. Today, automatons are making their way into our daily lives, in no short part due to social distancing requirements, as robots don’t need to breathe. It may not be far off in the future when robot-led services become essential to keeping the world moving while human overlords remain at a safe distance!

At CES 2021, LG’s CLOi family of robots led by GuideBot, ServeBot, ChefBot and UV robot demonstrated capabilities that go beyond welding car sheet metal and playing chess. These high-tech robots are intended to be deployed in public spaces such as restaurants, hospitals and office buildings to assistant humans without requiring human-to-human interaction.

LG CLOi ServeBot