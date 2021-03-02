We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2021 Tech Trends: Working and Playing at Home
The third and final installment of Beyond News’ 2021 Tech Trends series focuses on how LG products can make working and entertaining at home more enjoyable and fulfilling.
Given the environment the world now finds itself in, devices and gadgets that offer better at-home productivity and entertainment solutions loomed large at this year’s CES. The biggest names in consumer tech offered up a multitude of innovations in their virtual showrooms geared toward making life better for the millions who now work and play primarily within the confines of their homes.
As a consumer electronics company, LG has always had its finger on the pulse of what customers want and need. With its latest innovations in monitors, laptops and projectors, LG is helping consumers optimize their lives at home, whether they’re partaking in a marathon video conference call, wrapping up a class project, mashing the keys of their favorite MMORPG or kicking back with a blockbuster movie or bingeworthy show.
A popular upgrade for working at home is a bigger monitor. LG UltraWide™ Monitor offers the best of two worlds, with an expansive 40-inch curved screen that displays more information so you can be even more productive, while also delivering a truly cinematic viewing experience once the work day is done. Boasting a Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio, this multitasking powerhouse boasts 33 percent more screen real estate than a 16:9 aspect ratio sized monitor with picture quality that makes every movie and video more immersive to watch.
While also ideal for getting work done, LG UltraGear™ gaming monitors really excel when there is some serious fun to be had, with its blazing speed, sharp and smooth image quality, futuristic design, and a multitude of gaming-specific features. LG’s UltraGear series offer an ultra-fast Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time and reduced input latency, ensuring seamless visuals and gameplay around. Most importantly, minimal screen-tearing and stuttering makes games look and feel more realistic so you can play your very best.
For a more portable work option that can be easily transported from the living room to the dining room (and anywhere in between), one would do well to consider LG’s latest LG gram laptops. Available in 14-, 16- and 17-inch screen sizes, the 2021 gram models boast 16:10 aspect ratio displays that are perfect for laptop multitasking. Equipped with the latest Intel processors, speedy memory and responsive keyboards, LG grams deliver a performance befitting their sleek, premium designs.
Stylish, slim and very lightweight, the 2021 LG grams feature narrower bezels that make it possible for these devices to feature screens larger than their svelte cases might indicate.
Movie-going has been seriously curtailed in many countries due to social distancing measures. And while some might consider a TV, monitor or even a laptop adequate for movie night at home, real cinephiles would likely bristle at the prospect. LG’s new CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector was designed for such consumers in mind, delivering an authentic movie theater-like experience that will please even ardent cinema buff.
The advanced projector provides optimal image quality regardless of the brightness of the room, thanks to LG’s proprietary Brightness Optimizer technology. What’s more, this portable 11 kilogram unit can transform wall or ceiling into a “silver screen” so audiences will get great picture quality whether seated or lying down.
With a wide range of choices to suit a wide variety of needs and preferences, LG’s latest innovations make it easy to work and have fun from the comforts of home.
* Images simulated to enhance features. May differ from actual use.