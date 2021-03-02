2021 Tech Trends: Working and Playing at Home

The third and final installment of Beyond News’ 2021 Tech Trends series focuses on how LG products can make working and entertaining at home more enjoyable and fulfilling.

Given the environment the world now finds itself in, devices and gadgets that offer better at-home productivity and entertainment solutions loomed large at this year’s CES. The biggest names in consumer tech offered up a multitude of innovations in their virtual showrooms geared toward making life better for the millions who now work and play primarily within the confines of their homes.

As a consumer electronics company, LG has always had its finger on the pulse of what customers want and need. With its latest innovations in monitors, laptops and projectors, LG is helping consumers optimize their lives at home, whether they’re partaking in a marathon video conference call, wrapping up a class project, mashing the keys of their favorite MMORPG or kicking back with a blockbuster movie or bingeworthy show.