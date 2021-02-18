We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5 Tech Keywords You Need to Know in 2021
The world endured drastic changes last year with everyone doing their best to adjust to the new environment. One thing businesses, families and society in general had in common was the greater reliance on technology to get them through this crisis. Innovation and the advancement of technology never ceases but the pandemic has accelerated this evolution. Below are five hot topic keywords culled from leading research institution’s trend reports that are likely to dominate and heavily influence our lives in 2021:
#virtual #VirtualInfluencer
#AI #AIXExchange
#LGCLOi #Robots #GuideBot #ServeBot #ChefBot #BaristaBot #UVrobot
#LGPuriCare #LGPuriCareWearableAirPurifier #LGCordZero
#LGPuriCare360AirPurifier #LGdishwasher #LGStyler
#LGgram #LGUltraWide #LGUltraGear #LGUltraFine #LGTransparentOLED #LGOLEDSignage
#mobility #LGOLEDAutomotiveDisplay #LGMagnaJointVenture
#LGHyundaiIONIQConceptCabin
