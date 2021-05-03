5 Ways to Make Your Seasonal Reset Easier With LG ThinQ

When it comes to keeping LG appliances running their very best, there’s no need to head to the store with ThinQ. For consumables such as detergent and filters, use the Store feature on the ThinQ app and have them delivered right to your front door. You can also take advantage of Amazon smart reorders by linking the ThinQ app with Alexa. Once connected, you can receive notifications when it’s time to replenish essential items such as laundry detergent to easily reorder from Amazon using voice commands.2

With the ThinQ app from LG, undertaking a residential reset for the new season is a much smarter and simpler affair. Learn more about LG’s smart appliances and the ThinQ app at www.LGThinQ.com .