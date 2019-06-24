5G is the Era of LG

The LG V50ThinQ 5G is off to a flying start. The new 5G smartphone from LG saw an impressive 100,000 units snapped up by eager South Korean early adopters in its first week of availability, quadruple the sales of its predecessor, V40ThinQ. While most customers are interested in the speed benefits of 5G, the phone’s smooth rear glass design and performance enhancement (thanks to improved cooling) certainly adds to its appeal factor.



With the burgeoning success of its first-ever 5G handset, LG is leveraging this opportunity to ensure that consumers world-over recognize and understand the importance of 5G in their lives and the extent to which LG has contributed to this technology.



The original rollout date of the LG V50ThinQ 5G in Korea was delayed for a few days to allow the carriers to work out some early network jitters but this is to be expected for such new tech. With all three South Korean operators offering the LG V50ThinQ 5G with their 5G service launch, consumers have been inundated with a crash course on all things 5G which the local media have helped to disseminate in an effort to make Koreans some of the most 5G-literate consumers in the world.