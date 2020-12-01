A Distinctive Device for a New Generation of Content Creators

But in order to produce compelling content for sharing with friends, family and followers on popular platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok, one needs the right tools for the job. For many, a smartphone is a great all-in-one solution so long as it can make pictures and videos look professional and provide features that allow each creator’s uniqueness to shine through.

Exactly what the one-of-a-kind LG WING was designed for.

For starters, LG WING is the first-ever smartphone to offer a built-in gimbal feature which becomes available in Swivel Mode when the main screen is rotated horizontally. A gimbal is a device that professional videographers use to ensure the footage they record is stable without the bumps and shakes that lessen viewing enjoyment.