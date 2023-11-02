A Giant LG WashTower to Capture the Eyes of Parisians

First introduced in France in July last year, the LG WashTower saw solid sales growth of 150 percent after the launch of its compact version in June this year. The new WashTower Compact is smaller than the 2019 version by 100 millimeters in width, 170 millimeters in depth and 235 millimeters in height, requiring less installation space than a stackable or side-by-side washer and dryer pair of the same laundry capacity. Thanks to its compact size, the LG WashTower has been highly praised by European consumers as a space-efficient solution that delivers greater convenience.

The company plans to further promote the WashTower globally, focusing on its sleek and minimal design as well as the exceptional performance and convenience it provides.