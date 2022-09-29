A Mission to Raise Hygiene Awareness in Indonesia

To put their words into action, LG Indonesia recently set up a hygiene initiative called Mencuci Sehat Bersama LG – LG Healthy Laundry Day in English – providing the opportunity for some of the most underprivileged communities in the country to use washers and dryers, which they may not have easy access to. And, as the region was facing a rainy season, it was even more important for locals to have access to laundry services in the absence of clean water.

Thanks to LG’s flagship washing machines and dryers, participants could wash their clothes at no cost to them. LG Indonesia also partnered with Palang Merah Indonesia – the Indonesian Red Cross ­– to provide an educational hygiene class that taught communities about the endless benefits of living a cleaner and healthier lifestyle, and how they could achieve this. Recently held for a period of four days, attendees learned how to use clean water wisely for washing as well as doing other household chores.