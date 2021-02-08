Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

Beyond News 08/02/2021

Share this content

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

LG Electronics is redefined consumer innovation once again, this time with the opening of Africa’s first-ever digital showroom. The LG “e-Showroom” unveiled in western Kenya’s Kisumu City allows customers to interact with and conveniently purchase home electronics and appliances in a safe space. The digital showroom is the first-of-its-kind for LG in Africa and integrates LG’s online brand shop with a physical browsing environment to enable online purchases through screens installed in the e-Showroom for delivery within 24 hours.

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

The futuristic LG e-Showroom in Kisumu showcases many of the company’s latest innovative products such as market-leading OLED TVs, InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerators, LG TWIN Wash™ washing machines and DUALCOOL air conditioners, in an environment that puts the health of employees and consumers first. Visitors get access to LG products so that they can learn more about them and make a purchase without having to visit an actual retail store. Trained LG personnel are on hand to provide expert guidance on each product’s unique features in an environment where strict COVID-19 safety protocols are strictly observed.

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

Africa’s first e-Showroom in Kisumu, Kenya

Following the successful launch of the e-Showroom in Kisumu, a second location was opened in the heart of Kenya in Nanyuki at the end of 2020, just in time for the holidays. The LG e-Showrooms come at a time when Kenyans are embracing the benefits of online shopping, with over 73 percent saying e-shopping is a better value for money since the start of the pandemic. *

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

Second e-Showroom in Nanyuki, Kenya

“We are conscious of our customers’ evolving needs and are constantly reviewing our services to come up with new and creative ways of meeting these growing expectations,” said Kim Sa-nyoung, managing director of LG Electronics East Africa. “One of these ways was to create the LG e-Showroom and give customers an alternative way of purchasing our products while ensuring their safety at the same time.”

A Showroom for Africa in the Era of Social Distancing

As the first to be launched in Africa, LG Kenya’s innovative digital solution brings LG products closer to the people without compromising their health. Through the e-Showrooms, potential and current LG customers can see a real-world example of how LG is making life better… and safer.

 

By LG Kenya Staff

 

Source: Master Card Study (2020), https://newsroom.mastercard.com/mea/press-releases/73-of-consumers-in-middle-east-and-africa-are-shopping-more-online-since-the-start-of-pandemic-reveals-mastercard-study

 

#2021
Back to List

Related Content

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators
Beyond News

LG Bootcamp, Nurturing Tomorrow’s Innovators

Learn More
Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign
Beyond News

Bringing Good Vibes to Australia via ‘Life’s Good With Optimism’ Campaign

Learn More
Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens
Beyond News

Enrich Your Everyday Life With LG Lifestyle Screens

Learn More