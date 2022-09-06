A Treat for the Ears and Eyes: LG Delivers a Memorable, Multisensory Experience at IFA 2022

LG TONE Free earbuds are the world’s first wireless earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking across all content and devices. Dolby Head Tracking automatically recalibrates the sound whenever the user moves their head, ensuring a more immersive audio experience whether they’re listening to music, watching movies or playing games. The new earbuds also feature advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and LG’s comfort fit design, helping to provide users with the ultimate sound experience.

Visitors to IFA can check out the brand-new LG TONE Free fit earbuds (model TF8) as well. A great choice for those who lead an active lifestyle, TONE Free fit have a unique design that incorporates SwivelGrip technology, which helps keep the earbud firmly but comfortably in the ear during even the most vigorous workouts. IP67 rated, LG’s new earbuds can stand up to tough exercise sessions and harsh environmental conditions, providing proven resistance to rain, splashes, sweat and dust. LG TONE Free fit earbuds also make excellent companions for day hikes or working on projects in the yard, keeping the music coming for up to 10 hours on a single charge.