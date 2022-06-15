A Treat for the Senses: Signature Kitchen Suite Shares ‘True to Food’ Philosophy in Milan

Signature Kitchen Suite’s ‘True to Food’ philosophy centers on the importance of preserving the original flavors of fresh ingredients, and is underpinned by a full understanding and sincere appreciation of the journey of good food. LG is proud to play its part in the final step of this journey with its state-of-the-art Signature Kitchen Suite’s appliances – including pro ranges designed to cook local specialties in the exact way (be it sous vide, induction, gas, griddle, true convection or steam) that best preserves their distinctive flavors and honors local culinary traditions.

The ‘True to Food’ philosophy could be seen, smelled and tasted throughout the variety of activities and displays – including cooking shows, concept catering, illustrative artwork and wine tastings – delivered in collaboration with chefs, artists and influencers who share the brand’s ideals.