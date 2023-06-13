Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

Beyond News 13/06/2023
Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

(From left to right) Edy Sucipto, department leader for SAC at LG Electronics Indonesia (LGEIN), Kim Joo-hoon, product director for Air Solution at LGEIN, Priyadi Arie Nugroho, director of Electronics and Telematics Industry for Ministry of Industry of Indonesia, Jung Jae-hoon, president of LGEIN Tangerang Factory, Leem Jae-ho, production leader of LGEIN Tangerang Factory, Amirul Setiya Adi, manufacturing department leader of LGEIN Tangerang Factory, and Ronny Wibisono, development department leader of LGEIN Tangerang Factory

Just a few months after celebrating 32 incredible years in the “Emerald of the Equator,” LG Indonesia has once again demonstrated its commitment to playing an active role in the nation’s development. On May 23, during a pre-opening ceremony, the global consumer electronics innovator announced plans to add a new production line to its factory in Legok, which already serves as a production base for the domestic and overseas demand for household devices and appliances, such as washing machines, refrigerators and domestic ACs.

Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

The new line will produce LG MULTI V™, LG’s Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) solution for commercial offices and buildings. The company’s VRF solutions are among the most versatile and powerful on the market, delivering enhanced energy savings and a more comfortable indoor environment. With demand for buildings to be more eco-conscious continues to grow worldwide, LG’s newly expanded factory is perfectly poised to become an essential production center for energy-efficient MULTI V™  units.

Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

Through this major plant expansion, LG aims to further demonstrate its dedication to supporting the government’s initiative to increase the domestic component level (TKDN) – a percentage of the value of domestic production components – as an effective way of bolstering Indonesia’s economy.

Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

With a product range that seamlessly integrates into the everyday routines of locals, LG Indonesia hopes its latest initiative will spur on future collaborations with the government so that it can make an even greater contribution to the economic growth of the country.

 

Once preparation is complete, the first production stage is scheduled to start within the fourth quarter of 2023, initially producing 100 MULTI V™ units a month and then expanding as production progresses.

Accelerating Economic Growth in Indonesia With New MULTI V Production Line

As well as its Legok factory, the company also operates a production facility in Cibitung, Bekasi, which currently serves as the central hub for manufacturing display devices like its TVs, monitors and various products catering to our clients’ commercial needs. Notably, this factory also serves as a key LG production hub to meet the growing demands of the Asian market.

 

Contributed by LG Indonesia

 

                                                                                         

#2023
